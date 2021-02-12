Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

KENOSHA, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) board of directors declared today a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.23 per share payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 23, 2021. Snap-on has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends, without interruption or reduction, since 1939.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.6 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Contacts

For additional information, please visit www.snapon.com or contact:

Investors:

Sara Verbsky

262/656-4869

Media:

Samuel Bottum

262/656-5793

