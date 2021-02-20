Spectrum Brands Announces Increase of Tender Cap of its Tender Offer for 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2025

MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spectrum Brands, Inc. (“Spectrum Brands”), has increased from $500.0 million to $550.0 million the aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) it has offered to purchase pursuant to the tender offer previously announced on February 16, 2021 (the “2025 Notes Tender Offer”). Except as described in this press release, all other terms, provisions and conditions of the 2025 Notes Tender Offer will remain in full force and effect. Such terms, provisions and conditions are set forth in the Offer to Purchase relating to the 2025 Notes (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, including by this press release, the “2025 Notes Statement”), a copy of which was previously distributed to eligible holders of the 2025 Notes.

Spectrum Brands has retained RBC Capital Markets, LLC to serve as the Dealer Manager for the 2025 Notes Tender Offer. Requests for documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information Agent and Tender Agent at (866) 470-3700 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). Questions regarding the 2025 Notes Tender Offer may be directed to RBC Capital Markets, LLC at (877) 381-2099 (toll-free) or (212) 618-7843 (collect).

This press release is for informational purposes only. The 2025 Notes Tender Offer is being made solely by the 2025 Notes Statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The 2025 Notes Tender Offer is not being made to holders of 2025 Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the 2025 Notes Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the 2025 Notes Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Spectrum Brands by the Dealer Manager, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

None of Spectrum Brands, the Information Agent, the Tender Agent, the Dealer Manager or any of their respective affiliates makes any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering their 2025 Notes, and no person or entity has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender 2025 Notes and, if so, the principal amount of the 2025 Notes to tender.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. and Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Good Boy®, Meowee!® , Wildbird®, Wafcol®, OmegaOne®, OmegaSea®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag®, and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

Forward-Looking Statements

We have made, implied or incorporated by reference certain forward-looking statements in this document. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated by reference in this document, without limitation, statements or expectations regarding our Global Productivity Improvement Program, our business strategy, future operations, financial condition, estimated revenues, projected costs, projected synergies, prospects, plans and objectives of management, information concerning expected actions of third parties, retention and future compensation of key personnel, our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals and statements regarding the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic, social, and political conditions or civil unrest in the U.S. and other countries, and other statements regarding the Company’s ability to meet its expectations for its fiscal 2021 are forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words future, anticipate, pro forma, seeks, intend, plan, envision, estimate, believe, belief, expect, project, forecast, outlook, goal, target, could, would, will, can, should, may and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Since these forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations of future events and projections and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and some of which may change rapidly, actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition, and results of operations, all of which tend to aggravate the other risks and uncertainties we face; (2) the impact of our indebtedness on our business, financial condition and results of operations; (3) the impact of restrictions in our debt instruments on our ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or pursue or expand business strategies; (4) any failure to comply with financial covenants and other provisions and restrictions of our debt instruments; (5) the effects of general economic conditions, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and trade policies, inflation, recession or fears of a recession, depression or fears of a depression, labor costs and stock market volatility or monetary or fiscal policies in the countries where we do business; (6) the impact of fluctuations in transportation and shipment costs, in commodity prices, costs or availability of raw materials or terms and conditions available from suppliers, including suppliers’ willingness to advance credit; (7) interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; (8) the loss of, significant reduction in, or dependence upon, sales to any significant retail customer(s); (9) competitive promotional activity or spending by competitors, or price reductions by competitors; (10) the introduction of new product features or technological developments by competitors and/or the development of new competitors or competitive brands; (11) the impact of actions taken by significant stockholders; (12) changes in consumer spending preferences and demand for our products, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic stress; (13) our ability to develop and successfully introduce new products, protect our intellectual property and avoid infringing the intellectual property of third parties; (14) our ability to successfully identify, implement, achieve and sustain productivity improvements (including our Global Productivity Improvement Program), cost efficiencies (including at our manufacturing and distribution operations) and cost savings; (15) the seasonal nature of sales of certain of our products; (16) the effects of climate change and unusual weather activity, as well as further natural disasters and pandemics; (17) the cost and effect of unanticipated legal, tax or regulatory proceedings or new laws or regulations (including environmental, public health and consumer protection regulations); (18) our discretion to conduct, suspend or discontinue our share repurchase program (including our discretion to conduct purchases, if any, in a variety of manners including open-market purchases or privately negotiated transactions); (19) public perception regarding the safety of products that we manufacture and sell, including the potential for environmental liabilities, product liability claims, litigation and other claims related to products manufactured by us and third parties; (20) the impact of existing, pending or threatened litigation, government regulations or other requirements or operating standards applicable to our business; (21) the impact of cybersecurity breaches or our actual or perceived failure to protect company and personal data, including our failure to comply with new and increasingly complex global data privacy regulations; (22) changes in accounting policies applicable to our business; (23) our ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards to offset tax liabilities from future taxable income; (24) the impact of expenses resulting from the implementation of new business strategies, divestitures or current and proposed restructuring activities; (25) our ability to successfully implement further acquisitions or dispositions and the impact of any such transactions on our financial performance; (26) the unanticipated loss of key members of senior management and the transition of new members of our management teams to their new roles; (27) the impact of economic, social and political conditions or civil unrest in the U.S. and other countries; (28) the effects of political or economic conditions, terrorist attacks, acts of war, natural disasters, public health concerns or other unrest in international markets; (29) our ability to achieve our goals regarding environmental, social and governance practices; (30) our increased reliance on third party partners, suppliers, and distributors to achieve our business objectives; and (31) the other risk factors set forth in the securities filings of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. and SB/RH Holdings, LLC, including the 2020 Annual Report and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

