Sphere 3D and Rainmaker Worldwide Terminate Agreement to Acquire Rainmaker Water Technology and Service Provider Agreements

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 16, 2021) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the “Company” or “Sphere 3D”) announced today that the previously announced definitive Share Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV (“Rainmaker Holland”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) has been terminated. No break-fee or termination costs were paid by either party.

“We have been working towards a transaction for quite some time now to acquire Rainmaker Holland. Over the last several weeks it has become increasingly apparent that the timelines to complete the transaction, including obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, will be prolonged and the outcome uncertain”, stated Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of Sphere 3D. “Despite the termination of the Agreement, the Company will continue to work with Rainmaker as a partner on certain opportunities for water-as-a-service offering, and in particular its projects in Turks & Caicos”.

With the Agreements being terminated, the Company does not intend on making any of the proposed management changes or changes to its board of directors as previously announced. Peter Tassiopoulos will remain as the CEO of the company and the current board, which was re-elected at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on February 11, 2021 consist of Vivekanand Mahadevan, Duncan J. McEwan, Cheemin Bo-Linn and Peter Tassiopoulos.

