Spiff Among the Fastest Growing Software Companies of 2021

Leading sales compensation software also recognized by G2 as one of the best software sales and midmarket products

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#G2–Spiff, the leading sales compensation software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, has been recognized as one of the fastest growing software companies in the world, according to G2. In addition to being the highest-ranked sales tool on G2’s fastest growing list – and one of only two in the top 10 – it was also recognized as one of the best sales and midmarket software products.

“We created Spiff to alleviate the massive challenges organizations feel in setting up and managing sales commissions,” Jeron Paul, founder and CEO, Spiff, said. “Sales commissions are historically managed through spreadsheets, which are very limiting for something as dynamic as your employees’ compensation. As the sales function grows in importance – not just for driving the bottom line but as the connective tissue between the business and its customers and prospects – the commissions process involves almost every C-level executive and many others in finance, human resources, sales and has become a huge headache.

“Spiff is honored to be recognized by G2 as one of the fastest growing software companies of 2021 and we look forward to fulfilling that prophecy as companies make the shift from managing commissions on spreadsheet to a robust platform that enables teams to make changes easily and update thousands of statements in seconds,” Paul said.

Last month, Spiff announced the availability of its redesigned Commission Designer, which is the sales performance management industry’s first enterprise-grade compensation platform that is easier to use than a spreadsheet. The platform helped propel Spiff to sixth on G2’s Hottest Software Products for 2021 list, 24th on its Best Sales Products of 2021 list, and 40th on its best mid-market products for 2021 list.

“The platform has been extremely easy to use and presents the steps of creating a compensation plan in a logical, easy to follow order. It puts everything you need, connector fields, rules, etc. in a unified location, which has saved us a lot of time,” Rebecca Elgin, manager of sales operations at AGDATA, said. “I’ve also been very impressed with how quickly the Spiff team has continued to make improvements based on customer feedback.”

About Spiff

Spiff is a leading sales compensation platform that automates commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. Combining an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into your current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. https://www.spiff.com

Contacts

Phil LeClare



LeClarePR



617-209-9406



phil@leclarepr.com