Squiggle Consult: How This Estate Planning Company is Making Waves With Their New Petition

ASHFORD, KENT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / Did you know in England & Wales there are over 8,000 unclaimed family estates? That’s over £1.2Billion in unclaimed property! (And that’s only what the government is aware of too.) To make matters worse, if these estates stay unclaimed, they go to the Crown rather than the rightful families.

As of now, the laws state that if a Will can’t be found (even if there is one somewhere), the inheritance may not go to those intended, it may be taxed unnecessarily, or even end up in the Crown’s possession.

Can you see the problem here? Squiggle Consult does, which is why they created a petition. They are looking for support to make it mandatory to register a Will with a registration service or a public body. This will ensure the latest Will is valid and the rightful families receive estates.

“We live in such a digital age, and it seems so ridiculous that something as important as everything you own could be lost in your Will that’s forgotten in your cupboard drawer. It would be really easy to have a registrar that lists the most current Will digitally. There are a few voluntary ones already, but I believe it needs to be mandatory,” says the owner of Squiggle Consult, Kieran Osborne.

“So that’s why I started this government petition. The 13th of March is the deadline to sign, and if it gets 10,000 signatures, then the government has to respond. If we get 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament. This will benefit everyone,” says Kieran.

Squiggle Consult is making waves in the will writing and estate planning industry, and creating the government petition is just the tip of the iceberg. Not only are they award-winning, but they also make your legacy planning quicker and easier, and best of all, they do it in a way that doesn’t bore you to tears!

“I was bored to tears with the way estate planning and will writing was being done, so I brought a fresh approach to it. That’s the inspiration behind the name Squiggle Consult too. I want the look and feel to be positive and out there,” says Kieran.

However, this isn’t the only thing that makes Squiggle Consult special. At their core, they put other people’s needs first. “Being relatable and going the extra mile are the most important things for me. We’re here to help everyone. If spending £200 for a Will seems too high, we’ll negotiate with you because at the end of the day, we just want to help,” says Kieran.

This isn’t all the Squiggle Consult team is doing to help others. They also donate 10% of all their profits to small, local organizations. “We focus on the small, local community groups who don’t get much support from the government and are struggling to get off the ground. It’s called Squiggly Giving, and we give out small grants to help these small groups. They may use it to build a small hut or put a swing in their playground. Every little bit helps,” says Kieran.

Squiggle Consult is breaking the mold in the estate planning industry. “At the moment, other estate planning companies market themselves as old-fashioned, formal, and very suit and tie, but I don’t like that approach. I like interesting, weird, and wonderful things, and I realized my clients don’t like that stuffy approach. They like to see you rocking a T-Shirt and jeans now and again. It makes you more relatable,” says Kieran.

Kieran is excited to announce that soon they will be introducing technology to the estate planning industry in a way that has never been done before with the launch of his new platform, www.squiggle.me. Sign up on the website to stay up to date. If you want to help Kieran and the Squiggle Consult team change the estate planning and writing industry, sign their petition here.

