The AI Infrastructure Alliance Launches With 25 Members to Create the Canonical Stack for Artificial Intelligence Projects

Today, the AI Infrastructure Alliance (AIIA), a non-profit organization with 25 global members officially launched with the mission to create a robust collaboration environment for companies and communities in the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) space. This global Alliance brings together top technologists across the AI spectrum and includes a wide range of member companies. Together, these companies and communities provide a glimpse into the future where AI creates real value for everyday businesses and not just big tech powerhouses.

Partnerships in the Alliance will help create a Canonical Stack for AI, by driving strong engineering standards and creating seamless integration points between various layers of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Canonical means “a set of rules, standards and principles by which something is judged,” and a Canonical Stack (CS) for AI will set the standard for how enterprises develop and design machine learning models at scale. It will let data scientists and data engineers move up the stack to solve more complex, higher order problems, instead of reinventing the wheel on every data science project.

The AI and ML space currently lacks a standard set of tools and solutions, blocking data science teams from sharing their work and collaborating across the world. Rather, there is wild proliferation of proprietary, cloud lock-in solutions that benefit individual companies, but not the data scientists and engineers building the AI applications of today and tomorrow. The Alliance came together to help those data science teams break out of lock-in so they can build on top of a standardized, open platform that works across all of their environments.

“Time and again, I’ve seen development teams get excited about the potential of AI to transform their business and applications, only for them to get stopped dead in their tracks by a fragmented and confusing array of technologies with little to no integration,” said Dan Jefferies, Director of the AIIA. “Despite a massive surge of partial solutions, no single tool exists that lets teams leverage the true power and potential of AI. The AI Infrastructure Alliance will help create clarity in this confusing space by building a cohesive framework and bringing together leaders and innovators to help set the standard for how data science teams build models now, and into the future.”

The AI Infrastructure Alliance provides a range of benefits to member companies including opportunity to:

LEARN – Individual data scientists and data engineers get together in the real world and the digital world to connect, network, learn, share, and find jobs and collaboration partners.

– Individual data scientists and data engineers get together in the real world and the digital world to connect, network, learn, share, and find jobs and collaboration partners. CREATE – AI infrastructure software creators will work with other vendors to define engineering standards and drive adoption for their tools.

– AI infrastructure software creators will work with other vendors to define engineering standards and drive adoption for their tools. INTEGRATE – Solutions Integrators will help enterprises incorporate AI/ML into businesses and products.

– Solutions Integrators will help enterprises incorporate AI/ML into businesses and products. ADOPT – Engineering and C-suite leaders will receive guidance and support as they look to make platform and tooling decisions for their teams.

– Engineering and C-suite leaders will receive guidance and support as they look to make platform and tooling decisions for their teams. NETWORK – Thought leaders, VCs, industry analysts and others can keep up to date with the latest industry trends, discover best practices, network and exchange information with their peers.

“Creating a place for top AI companies to work together will speed development of the infrastructure that businesses really need to make the promise of AI a reality,” said Joey Zwicker, Co-Founder of Pachyderm, a founding member of the AIIA. “As the Canonical Stack comes together, it will vastly reduce time to value for any company, in any industry, that’s leveraging AI across their business.”

Core founding members include Pachyderm, Seldon, Determined AI, Algorithmia, Tecton, ClearML by Allegro AI, Neu.ro, ZenML by Maiot, DAGsHub, TerminusDB, WhyLabs, YData, Superb AI, Valohai, Superwise.ai, cnvrg.io, Arize AI, CometML, Iguazio, UbiOps, and Fiddler. These companies have raised over $200M in collective venture capital funding from top firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, GV, Benchmark, NorWest Venture Partners, Madrona Venture Group and Gradient Ventures.

About the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Alliance

The Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Alliance (AIIA) is a consortium of leading artificial intelligence startups with a mission to help every company realize the infinite potential of AI. Formed in February 2021, the Alliance is focused on tying together the complex web of existing AI technologies into a single Canonical Stack, providing the infrastructure on which any company—from tiny startups to global enterprises—can run impactful AI projects. Founding members include Pachyderm, Seldon, Determined AI, Algorithmia, Tecton, ClearML by Allegro AI, Neu.ro, ZenML by Maiot, DAGsHub, TerminusDB, WhyLabs, YData, Superb AI, Valohai, Superwise.ai, cnvrg.io, Arize AI, CometML, Iguazio, UbiOps, and Fiddler. To learn more about the AIIA or to become a member, visit https://ai-infrastructure.org/.

