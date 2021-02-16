The Global Smart Cities Market is Expected to Reach $4,269.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.3%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money making opportunities available in the global smart cities market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

In terms of opportunities, the global smart cities market is expected to reach $4,269.3 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2020-2030. Growing urbanization & government initiatives, rising need for resource management due to overpopulation, and emerging technological advancements in 5G, AI, big data, IoT, cloud and edge computing are driving factors of this market.

Highlighted with 91 tables and 115 figures, this 215-page report “Global Smart Cities Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Citizen Service, Transportation, Utilities, Home & Building), Business Model (BOM, BOO, BOT, OBM), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global smart cities market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

Prominent players profiled in this report include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., AT&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Foxconn Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, INTEL Corporation, LG Electronics Inc. etc.

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the global smart cities market

Market segment analysis at different level such as type, component, application, business model, and region

Historical and forecast size of the global smart cities market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the global smart cities market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

