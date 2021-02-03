Top Entrepreneur Luca Schnetzler Prepares to Release Upcoming Venture “Gamer Gear” in 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / The announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the shutdown and closing of recreational establishments worldwide. Due to the internationally enforced health restrictions, countless individuals have turned to games to relieve stress and gain social interaction.

Cutting the chain of bad news, top entrepreneur Luca Schnetzler is announcing the upcoming release of “Gamer Gear” – his New Year’s gift to gamers all around the globe.

As the gaming community expands and crosses borders, it is becoming increasingly hard to find an online store where various gaming items are available. With the growing number of games available, a convenient space where everything needed is located seems to be a needle in a haystack. This 2021, Luca Schnetzler is determined to change that.

As the Founder and CEO of LPT Holdings, a holdings company that invests in culturally-driven startup businesses, Luca Schnetzler has a lot on his plate. While focusing on building his brand and helping more businesses find their balance, he began to entertain the idea of branching out into the gaming community.

“I saw a huge market opportunity in the niche. Nobody has yet to build something that fulfills every gamer’s needs but that is also cool. After putting two and two together, we created “Gamer Gear,” he reveals.

While intent on creating an uplifting and convenient space for professional and amateur gamers, Luca’s newest venture, “Gamer Gear,” is designed as the ideal one-stop-shop for gaming necessities. Gamer Gear is crafted to promote and celebrate the gaming community while featuring a user-friendly interface and a comfortable experience.

“Gamer Gear’s unique approach is in the community that we’re building and the customer experience we’re providing,” the brilliant entrepreneur shares. “We firmly believe in making customer satisfaction our number one priority.”

Providing the best experience to gamers worldwide, Luca Schnetzler is carefully working on his community-driven project. Setting itself apart from ventures of a similar nature, Luca’s Gamer Gear will host a brand of convenience and celebration.

Unlike other gaming shops, Gamer Gear adopts LPT Holdings’ impeccable client satisfaction reputation and sets the bar by making customers feel welcome in joining their community. In the upcoming venture, both long-time players and beginners will explore the site and enjoy its efficient system that increases gameplay enthusiasm.

Building a brand of exceptional customer relations and a healthy community for professional and amateur gamers, Gamer Gear is shooting straight for the number one spot as the e-commerce destination for people who play and enjoy video games. CEO Luca Schnetzler plans for his upcoming venture to dominate its industry and secure its lead five years after its launch.

With big ideas set in motion and bigger goals set for accomplishment, Gamer Gear is nearing its launch date this 2021. At present, Luca is working on and perfecting the project and will be announcing further details of its release soon.

Be the first to know when Gamer Gear launches. Follow Luca Schnetzler and his upcoming venture as it provides a convenient one-stop-shop for gamers worldwide. Spread the word and visit Gamer Gear on its official website.

