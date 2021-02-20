TPT Global Tech, Inc. CEO Stephen Thomas III to Host Shareholder/Investor Call on February 23, 2021

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. The company offers carrier-grade performance and support for consumers and businesses over its private fiber and wireless network throughout the United States. Today the company’s CEO Stephen Thomas III announced he will be hosting a shareholder/investor call and update on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Call information:

5:30 PM ET, Tuesday, Feb 23

Dial 425-436-6323 pin #1738587

About TPT Global Tech`

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB:TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT’s cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today’s global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cell phone services, Mobile phones Cell phone Accessories and Global Roaming Cell phones.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

General Info.

Shep Doniger

561-637-5750

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as “believes,” “looking ahead,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company’s plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings, and pursuit of new markets are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

