Tyto Athene, LLC and Veterans First Initiative, LLC Announce Joint Venture Optima Government Solutions, LLC

Tyto Athene, LLC and Veterans First Initiative, LLC are excited to announce Optima Government Solutions, LLC, a Self-Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and Joint Venture Company

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoTyto–Optima Government Solutions, LLC (“Optima”), was launched earlier this year as a self-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) joint venture company formed through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “All-Small” Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) and jointly owned by Veterans First Initiative, LLC (VFI) and Tyto Athene, LLC (“Tyto Athene”). Optima is an IT systems integrator headquartered in Haymarket, Virginia.

This joint venture partnership combines VFI, a service-disabled veteran owned small business, and Tyto Athene, formerly known as Black Box Government Solutions. Together they operate as Optima to deliver exceptional IT services and technical solutions to the U.S. federal government and U.S. Department of Defense. Optima has the engineering qualifications and program management expertise of a seasoned systems integrator, which have evolved from 40+ years of DoD and federal government contracting experience.

Optima provides global capability including offices and personnel located in the U.S. and internationally. Its highly educated and skilled workforce includes certified professionals (e.g. PMP, CISSP, CCNA, LPIC-1, Security +, ITIL) operating in an ISO 9001:2015 certified environment.

To learn more about Optima Government Solutions, LLC, please visit www.OptimaGS.net.

About Veterans First Initiative, LLC (VFI):

Founded by a retired Naval Officer in 2013, Veterans First Initiative, LLC (VFI) is a VA-Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in the design, delivery and integration of Cybersecurity, IT Infrastructure and Information Management Solutions on a global scale. To learn more about VFI please visit www.vetfi.com.

About Tyto Athene, LLC:

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full-service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and unified communications systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more please visit www.gotyto.com.

