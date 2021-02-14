Tyto Athene, LLC Is Dedicated in Their Support to AFCEA in Challenging Times, Vice President Fabian Plath Active Member of Two AFCEA Boards

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoTyto–Tyto Athene’s Vice President of Business Development and Sales, Fabian Plath, is excited to begin his third year as a member of the board at AFCEA Belvoir and as the Chapter’s Chair of Strategic Initiatives. Additionally, Fabian is starting his second year on AFCEA International’s Small Business Committee.

Tyto Athene, LLC, a full-service systems integrator headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, is proud to support Fabian’s involvement with AFCEA – the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association – and their local chapters. Tyto Athene is an active corporate AFCEA sponsor and many employees continue to be involved AFCEA members.

The AFCEA Belvoir Chapter supports the Fort Belvoir community bringing together government and IT industry professionals. The Fort Belvoir area is home to over 90 tenant and satellite organizations from the Department of Defense, including PEO EIS, INSCOM, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Army Cyber Command, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), DTIC, PEO Soldier, and many others.

As a member and Chair of Strategic Initiatives at AFCEA Belvoir, Fabian seeks to serve as a bridge between government and industry in the fields of information technology, communications, and intelligence. The AFCEA Belvoir chapter with its over 420 members, focuses on connecting industry experts with Fort Belvoir tenants and Headquarter of the Army (HQDA) leadership in the greater DC Area. Fabian supports this growing chapter with creation and execution of strategic initiatives designed to enhance the networking and partnership between industry and government, while generating funds that support the schools located on Fort Belvoir, as well as the Northern Virginia Community College. As a non-profit, the AFCEA Belvoir chapter donates all its profits in support of STEM initiatives.

Fabian also serves as a member of AFCEA International’s Small Business Committee. Fabian volunteers to help shape the association’s small business outreach and coordinate with the small business community, grow memberships and create partnerships among government, industry, and academic leaders. Fabian, like his fellow committee members, offer their time, resources, knowledge and network to benefit the AFCEA community.

As Vice President of Business Development and Sales at Tyto Athene, Fabian Plath is responsible for leading Tyto Athene’s strategic goals. Fabian has nearly 20 years of progressive experience in business development, sales, marketing and developing integrated strategies to fuel innovation and growth. He has been a member of Tyto Athene for the past 2 years. Prior to joining Tyto Athene, Fabian led business development efforts at NES Associates (a GDIT/CSRA subsidiary), and held Director of Business Development positions at TRI-COR Industries and The Centech Group where he was responsible for the development and growth of new accounts including Army, Air Force, DHS and Department of State.

For more information about AFCEA Belvoir Chapter please visit their website: https://belvoir.afceachapters.org/

And for additional information about AFCEA International’s Small Business Committee please visit their website: https://www.afcea.org/site/Committees?q=small-business/committee

About Tyto Athene, LLC:

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and UC systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com.

