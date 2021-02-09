Upstart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings on March 17, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced today that its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 business and financial results will be released on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: +1 800-437-2398, conference code 3352996. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 323-289-6576, conference code 3352996. Telephonic Replay. To access the replay in the United States and Canada: +1 888-203-1112, conference code 3352996. To access the replay outside of the United States and Canada: +1 719-457-0820, conference code 3352996. The telephonic replay will be available through March 24, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

About Upstart

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit.

