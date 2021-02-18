VAIO Built the World’s First* Contoured Carbon Fiber Laptop

Japan’s VAIO, a leader in innovative technology, unleashes the first 3-D molded, carbon fiber laptop in the world.



The new VAIO Z has a lighter, yet durable design and is engineered to make mobile computing effortless.

GARDENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VAIO is the first company in the world to successfully mass produce a 3-D molded, carbon fiber laptop using Uni-direction carbon fiber which is a type of carbon fiber material that is non-woven and all fibers running in a single direction. Using technology only previously available to the car racing industry, molded carbon fiber makes the new VAIO ® Z lighter at just under 2.3 lbs. Moreover, with all around carbon fiber protection, the VAIO Z offers exceptional toughness, and it’s turbo charged with unprecedented speed. In fact, the new VAIO Z features VAIO® TruePerformance, that offers the powerful processing speed previously only found in the desktop PCs of the most demanding fields.





Although previously gaining popularity, mobile computing has never been more essential. With more professionals and students having to work and collaborate remotely these days, their mobile computing needs have increased.

Of course, there are inherent risks with mobility as seen with mobile phone usage, for example. Everyone is well acquainted with the challenge of keeping mobile devices from getting damaged and now, more so with laptops. Both have become indispensable investments that make work, learning and connecting socially possible. So, when they are damaged, it can disrupt users’ needs.

The new VAIO Z was designed for today’s mobile computing needs. The VAIO Z’s lighter yet more durable design makes mobility less cumbersome, more practical, and safer for work and learning needs.

No more having to carry a heavy laptop from place to place or even room to room. No more worrying that this valued work partner and learning tool will get damaged, and no more worrying about securing your privacy.

The VAIO Z offers incredible power through 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and new Intel® integrated graphics on its 14-inch, high-def 4k LCD panel.

Additional features include crystal clear sound with Dolby Audio speakers. No more struggling to hear teammates or teachers on video conferencing calls.

There are also camera shutter and mic mute shortcuts for privacy, 180-degree open/close screen for easy collaboration and increased battery life to keep you connected for hours.

Plus, the VAIO Z will get to know you. Its VAIO® User Sensing engineering combines human sensing technology and biometrics to make the VAIO Z a truly personal experience. The VAIO Z uses face authentication to log you in when you are seated before it, and it keeps you logged in while you are seated in front of it. No more having to remember your password or worrying someone will use it. When you are away, it locks automatically to secure your privacy.

Kaoru Hayashi, Director, Vice President and Head of PC Business at VAIO Corporation, proudly states, “It is with great pleasure that we introduce VAIO Z to the world. With over a decade of relentless carbon fiber research, VAIO has succeeded in creating and mass producing the world’s first 3-D molded full carbon chassis for laptop PCs.

“VAIO has developed a unique process of working with carbon fiber to achieve beautifully contoured lines and the flexible molding of carbon fiber, that was previously difficult to mass produce. The achievement of harnessing carbon fiber’s full potential of lightness and durability is both revolutionary and evolutionary as we continue looking ahead. With this evolution, the new VAIO Z offers exceptional performance, lightness, endurance, now with true ruggedness, and without compromise, all converging into one elegant design. With VAIO Z as our flagship model, we hope it is the start of VAIO’s future array of laptop PC developments.

“We also want to use this proud moment to share VAIO’s redefined mission. Like VAIO Z, we have reshaped our mission statement to show our commitment to our technical ingenuity that is deeply engrained in our DNA. Therefore, our renewed mission statement is ’Illuminate your spirit with VAIO. Accelerating innovation through design and technology.’”

Our vision is to make VAIO PCs a valued partner to customers who, like VAIO, are the world’s innovators, creators, and relentless leaders in their fields. It is our hope that our VAIO PCs become an enduring presence that inspires our customers as they forge ahead to meet and exceed their goals no matter the challenge.

Pricing for the VAIO Z starts at $3,579.

The VAIO Z is sold directly through https://us.vaio.com/. Starting in March, the VAIO Z will be on display at select b8ta retail store locations for everyone to touch and try in person: NY, Boston, Palo Alto, Denver, and Houston. For more information, click here.

About VAIO

VAIO’s HQ and factory are in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, surrounded by beautiful forest and mountains known as the Japanese Alps. VAIO Z innovations were born here, and all VAIO Zs are shipped directly to the world from here. VAIO will continue to strive in delivering cutting-edge computing experiences, so that, “Made by VAIO in Azumino, Nagano, Japan” is equated with innovation.

VAIO Corporation, which inherited the VAIO PC business from Sony Corporation, was established on July 1, 2014, headquartered in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. VAIO Corporation is dedicated to planning, design, development, manufacturing and sale of PCs and related products labeled with the VAIO trademark.

*Made with the material that has been three-dimensionally molded on all sides of a laptop PC housing. Confirmed by Stella Associa, January 6, 2021

