ViON® and Cyemptive Technologies Partner in North America for a Truly Secure High Performance Enterprise Cloud Solution

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Cyemptive Technologies in North America to provide a truly secure high performance Enterprise Cloud solution.

“ViON has over 40 years of experience helping our customers modernize technology and drive successful outcomes. ViON’s experience processing, storing, managing and protecting data in the Federal, State and Local, as well as Commercial markets allows us a unique capability to bring complex solutions to market. Both ViON and Cyemptive have a passion for solving the most complex cybersecurity, enterprise IT and HPC challenges while at the same time understanding the criticality of protecting their customers’ cyber environments,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON.

“Cyemptive provides a revolutionary approach to detecting and handling bad actors in seconds,” said Rob Pike, Founder and CEO of Cyemptive Technologies. “Waiting for API calls or execution of files well after the system has been infiltrated to detect issues is too little, too late,” says Pike. “Such approaches are not working, particularly as the sophistication and number of zero-day attacks is rising. Cyemptive changes the game by pre-emptively detecting cyberthreats and providing an increased, comprehensive level of cyber protection not existing in the market today.”

Together, ViON and Cyemptive support all stages of implementation, including Proof of Concept (POC), staging, on-site installation and Professional, Managed and Support Services.

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON provides a streamlined management platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows customers to research, compare, procure and manage a full range of Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).

About Cyemptive Technologies

Founded in 2014, Cyemptive is a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology. With a leadership team comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency, the company’s focus is on delivering an alternative approach to security. It is winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at cyemptive.com.

