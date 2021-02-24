Volker Stevin Canada Implements Advanced Payroll by LOKI Systems, a Workforce Logiq Company, to Support Complex Statutory Requirements and Provide an Integrated Payroll Solution

Deployment improves and simplifies regulatory compliance and employee labor costing

PORT COQUITLAM, British Columbia & ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LOKI Systems, a Workforce Logiq company and leading developer of comprehensive payroll solutions, today announced that Volker Stevin Canada, a leading construction and maintenance company, has selected its Advanced Payroll platform to improve payroll processes in six of their companies in Canada. LOKI’s solution fit Volker Stevin’s search criteria for an integrated payroll solution that was built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP platform and provides fully burdened labor costs to the D365 project module so stakeholders can analyze project labor actuals against budget.

The LOKI Advanced Payroll platform is a fully localized solution for Canada, the U.S. and U.K. The solution is proven to significantly reduce the administrative burdens that come with managing complex payroll requirements, such as taxing employees across multiple projects and ensuring compliance with statutory regulations.

“The LOKI Systems team understands the complexity of our day-to-day operations. They have deep-rooted experience providing streamlined payroll programs for construction companies,” said Matt Wiles, Program Manager, Business Transformation at Volker Stevin. “Their Advanced Payroll solution gives us the power to run fully integrated end-to-end payroll processes and provide project stakeholders with the insights they need to manage the business.”

Demand for LOKI Systems’ Advanced Payroll continues to grow, especially across the construction industry where the company has deep and growing experience helping organizations manage complex payroll processes. Advanced Payroll is one of the only purpose-built payroll solutions that continues to fully integrate with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform. As a trusted Microsoft partner, Workforce Logiq and its LOKI Systems’ solution will continue to support payroll compliance requirements for clients of the cloud-based business applications platform.

“We are eager to partner with Volker Stevin to implement an end-to-end payroll process that will alleviate the administrative challenges across their payroll operations,” said Rick Hutchinson, managing director, LOKI Systems. “Payroll is a critical piece to their complex operations, and we are confident that our technology and industry experience will serve as an invaluable resource for years to come.”

The project rollout will involve nearly 1,800 employees across Volker Stevin’s six companies in Canada.

LOKI Systems is a subsidiary of Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services. Workforce Logiq’s portfolio of solutions enables organizations to connect, analyze, and harness workforce intelligence from across the enterprise to improve performance, outperform competitors, manage and retain the talent they need to grow.

About LOKI Systems, a Workforce Logiq Company

LOKI Systems is a leading developer of workforce management solutions including Advanced Payroll for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and StaffRight. LOKI Systems serves enterprise-level organizations with complex staff scheduling and payroll requirements. All of LOKI Systems solutions are configurable and adaptable to complex workforce environments around the world for a variety of industries. Advanced Payroll is the only multi-country payroll solution fully integrated with Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations – and created by a Microsoft gold-certified partner. It is built to handle complex payroll scenarios across industries and employee types, with localizations in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

LOKI Systems is a Microsoft Gold Certified ISV vendor, with award winning products that meet the highest standard of development certification offered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations. LOKI Systems is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workforce Logiq. LOKI Systems has been serving organization since 1995 and was acquired in August 2017 by Workforce Logiq – a Carlyle Group portfolio company. For more information visit https://www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.

About Volker Stevin

Volker Stevin Canada and it’s Group of Companies are dedicated to providing the highest level of quality services to our customers in the areas of construction, highway maintenance, civil works and bridge construction, maintenance and rehabilitation expertise and project management. By maintaining our high standards, we ensure longevity; sustainability; and profitability of the company.

Volker’s culture welcomes people that are dedicated and highly skilled with a proven foundation built on mutual respect. Bringing unique skills, each of us has an essential contribution to make in achieving our common goals. Above all, we focus on continuously achieving superior standards in order to meet, and exceed, both employee and client aspirations while engaging in a culture of safety excellence and environmental responsibility.

In pursuit of building and maintaining long-term relationships with all stakeholders, we remain proudly committed to an organization where individual professional growth is the foundation for company growth. Ultimately, this instills a culture of continuous improvement for the company while aligning with both employee and client goals for successful partnerships.

