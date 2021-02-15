Wolters Kluwer’s Steven Meirink Named FinTech Senior Leader of the Year

Compliance Solutions executive wins accolade for Covid-19 response leadership

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinTech—Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, has been named recipient of Finance Monthly’s FinTech Senior Leader Award. The accolade recognizes his efforts in leading the business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and, in particular, his leadership around the company’s award-winning Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Supported by TSoftPlus™ software.

PPP Supported by TSoftPlus was launched in April 2020 to help banks, credit unions, and other local lenders in the U.S. support small businesses with payroll funding during the COVID-19 crisis. The software was recently enhanced to expedite Small Business Administration (SBA) loan applications and, thanks to its recent acquisition of eOriginal, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is also able to offer a digital loan platform that enables SBA electronic signature and record retention mandates for digital loans. Collectively, Wolters Kluwer and eOriginal have enabled almost 500 SBA lenders in the initial rounds of the PPP program, ensuring a contactless borrower experience and, in the process, helped those small businesses save more than ten million U.S. workers’ jobs.

Finance Monthly is a global publication within the Universal Media group which provides news, commentary and analysis to more than 195,000 financial professionals each month. Winners of its prestigious FinTech Awards are based on evidence of excellence and innovation and decided by the magazine’s expert editorial panel.

“The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt and TSoftPlus, with its recently improved functionality, continues to help expedite the PPP lending process at a critical time for local communities across the U.S.,” Meirink commented. “The last year has seen the Compliance Solutions team respond to urgent client needs in a truly remarkable way due to our purpose-driven values. I am proud of each and every team member and accept this award on behalf of them. Sincere thanks to Finance Monthly’s editors for recognizing the team’s valuable work that has helped support more than ten million American jobs throughout the pandemic. We remain ready to help customers navigate the intricacies of the PPP lending process.”

Meirink joined Wolters Kluwer in December 2015 leading a global team of more than 1,200 professionals across 15 global offices. He is responsible for the overall strategy and full operating P&L for the company’s Compliance Solutions business, serving the banking, insurance, and securities markets. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer he was Senior Vice President and General Manager for Assurant Mortgage Solutions and has held several senior level positions within Equifax.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance



Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Contacts

Paul Lyon



Global Corporate Communications Director



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office +44 20 3197 6586



Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com