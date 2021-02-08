XORTX Announces Over Subscribed Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that further to its press release of January 28th, the Company is further increasing the private placement due to the high level of interest. The Company will now issue 24,486,286 units (the “Units”), priced at $0.25 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $6,121,572 (the “Upsized Offering”). Each Unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company, at a price of $0.40 per Warrant (the “Exercise Price”) until the close of business on the day which is 60 months from the Closing Date, provided, however, that, if, at any time following the expiry of the statutory four month hold period, the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is greater than $1.20 for 10 or more consecutive trading days, the Warrants will be accelerated upon notice and the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day following the date of such notice. In addition, the Warrants are also subject to typical anti-dilution provisions and a ratchet provision that provides for an adjustment in the Exercise Price should the Company issue or sell common shares or securities convertible into common shares at a price (or conversion price, as applicable) less than the Exercise Price such that the Exercise Price shall be amended to match such lower price.

Dr. Allen Davidoff commented, “We are very pleased with the financing commitments we’ve received including substantial institutional support from both US and Canadian funds. The proceeds from this private placement will permit the Company to focus its resources and staff on key value creating steps this year, including pre-clinical trials, IND filing for ADPKD and advancing discussions with potential pharmaceutical development partners.”

In connection with the Upsized Offering, and in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company will pay qualified finders, $176,335 in cash finder’s fees and 705,340 finder’s warrants, each finder’s warrant exercisable on the same basis as the Warrants.

The Upsized Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the CSE. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day “hold period” under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical stage programs and product development using proprietary formulations of uric acid lowering agents including xanthine oxidase inhibitors to attenuate the health consequences of chronically or acutely high serum uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

Allen Davidoff, CEO Bruce Rowlands, Chairman adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727 browlands@xortx.com or +1 416 230 7260

