ZALL celebrates the opening of its first overseas Chinese bookstore in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb 11, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – ZALL Group, Asia’s leading B2B e-commerce group, has officially opened its first overseas all-in-one Chinese bookstore on 8 February 2021 that is situated right in the heart of Orchard Road at Wheelock Place. The bookstore comprises of a cafe, art gallery and craft store, as well as event and outdoor spaces. Aspiring to create an all-in-one lifestyle experience, ZALL Bookstore seeks to create the perfect quintessential conducive environment for like-minded individuals who are passionate about Chinese culture, literature and arts to congregate and interact.

“Perfect for enthusiasts who are keen to learn more about Chinese culture, ZALL Bookstore creates a completely immersive experience into the world of books,” said Yan Ge, spokesperson of ZALL Bookstore. “ZALL Bookstore aims to represent the richness of the Chinese heritage by offering readers an array of books with varied genres, as well as a collaborative setting for our readers to rediscover themselves whilst reading.”

Serving as a gateway into the world of rich Chinese history and culture, ZALL Bookstore caters to diverse cultural interests and offers a comprehensive curated collection of more than 30,000 books on Chinese literature, humanities, history, and philosophy from China and Taiwan – featuring adult and children’s books from international bestsellers, Chinese authors and foreign literary works. Beyond books, ZALL Bookstore also embodies the spirit of humanities, creativity, art and lifestyle that seeks to nourish a reader’s soul with experiential charm into Chinese culture.

The interior of ZALL Bookstore accentuates the calligraphic elements of black and white, inspired by the essence of the Jiangnan watertown, with a spiral staircase – the key element of the bookstore is the circular arch that extends from the second floor to the first, resembling that of a river bridge in the water towns symbolising the essence of connecting the two streets of the town/city.

Stepping into the bookstore on the first floor, readers will be greeted with calligraphic elements of black and white, inspired by the essence of the Jiangnan watertown, and would be able to browse an extensive range of Children’s books as soon as they enter the bookstore.

This floor also includes a public multifunctional reading area that can hold events from new book releases to reading events; and a cafe that provides a cosy space for anyone seeking a quiet space to read, and to relax by enjoying the variety of coffee blends, Chinese Chu tea and Taiwan tea served at the cafe, amidst the hustle and bustle of Orchard road.

Walking up the spiral staircase to the second floor, readers shall be able to appreciate the well-designed circular arch that extends from the second floor to the first, resembling that of a river bridge in the water towns which symbolises the essence of connecting the two streets of the town/city.

The second floor of the bookstore boasts the Adults’ section, where lovers of Chinese books can have the most pleasurable book-hunting experience in an exquisite ambience. There would also be a section for cultural creatives and fresh stationery ideas for art and design lovers.

Readers will be pleasantly surprised by the art gallery on the second floor of the bookstore if they wish for a change in scenery as this section will showcase the collection of creative artworks and thought-provoking paintings by Singapore’s local talents and international artists.

Readers are invited to come and rediscover the joys of reading whilst immersing themselves into the rich Chinese culture. For more information, please visit ZALL Bookstore at Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road, https://www.facebook.com/zallbookstore

About ZALL Bookstore

ZALL Bookstore offers a place for cultural exchange, social gathering and homecoming providing a conducive space for everyone. ZALL bookstore is the first upscaled Chinese-themed bookstore in Singapore, featuring an all-in-one lifestyle experience. ZALL bookstore is the ideal location for events such as artistic exchanges that will nourish a reader’s soul with experiential charm into Chinese culture. Its cafe will allow a quiet cafe experience of Singapore’s coffee culture, providing cosy corners for anyone seeking a quiet space to read. ZALL Bookstore not only feature books, but also embodies the spirit of humanities, creativity, art, and lifestyle, that will cater to the diverse arts and cultural interests in Singapore and aspiring to create the unique arts paradise reshaping Singapore’s Chinese cultural landscape.

