Zane Burke Joins Bardavon Health Innovations’ Board of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth—Bardavon Health Innovations announces Zane Burke, an internationally recognized healthcare executive, has joined its board of directors. Burke brings extensive experience scaling healthcare technology enterprises with highly innovative and disruptive business models.





Mr. Burke most recently served as the CEO of Livongo Health, Inc. As CEO, he successfully led the company to the largest consumer digital health initial public offering in July 2019 and its eventual $18.5 billion merger in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), to form the world’s largest virtual care company. This merger is recognized as one of the largest M&A transactions in 2020.

“I am eager to join Bardavon’s board of directors, and to help in their mission to redefine the industry’s current digital health approach to Workers’ Compensation,” said Burke. “Matt Condon is a great leader; I have a lot of respect for what he’s built. Bardavon’s single-minded focus on functional outcomes for injured Workers’ Compensation patients is similar to Livongo’s whole-person strategy. This approach, based on clinical therapy data, provides the innovation this market has been lacking. Matt and his team are bringing a highly differentiated experience to Workers’ Compensation.”

Prior to Livongo, Burke spent more than two decades at Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), most recently serving as its President. Burke was a key contributor to Cerner’s growth over his 22-year tenure, where he held several executive roles in sales, strategy, finance, and operations. At the time of his departure from Cerner, the Company was generating over $5 billion in annual revenue with more than 29,000 associates and 27,500 provider facilities in 35 countries.

“Zane’s addition to our Board will be catalytic for Bardavon,” said Bardavon Founder and CEO, Matthew Condon. “He intuitively understands the challenges facing employers and providers in today’s digital health marketplace. Zane has a deep knowledge of healthcare and how to build and scale new models for innovation. He knows how healthcare platforms can transform an industry for all stakeholders. His leadership will support Bardavon in achieving its goals.”

Bardavon’s national network of therapy providers use bNOTES®, a proprietary Workers’ Compensation treatment guidance platform, to gather clinical treatment data. This data enables all stakeholders to achieve better health outcomes for America’s injured workers.

“Our business, even during COVID-19, is expanding rapidly,” Condon continued. “Zane will provide us unparalleled leadership as we grow and scale our business. Our overall mission is to fix the Workers’ Compensation experience for our partners by linking everyone with digital tools. This creates a new model for Workers’ Compensation care that delivers better functional outcomes.”

Bardavon is a privately held proactive Workers’ Compensation digital health partner that connects all stakeholders to better manage claims. We offer injury prevention, treatment, and work readiness solutions through our national network of therapy providers. Bardavon shares a holistic analysis of the claim so America’s Workers’ Compensation patients can achieve optimized functional outcomes and return to full-duty. We treat people right. Bardavon.com

