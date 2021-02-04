Zilliant Announces Significant Revenue Growth in 2020

Strategic partnerships, product innovation and new customer acquisitions highlight leadership across B2B pricing and sales market

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, recently concluded a year with accelerating revenue growth, capped off with 32% growth in the fourth quarter.

“2020 was the ultimate stress test on how well we, through smarter software, superior data science and best-in-class customer success, can help B2B companies compete and win,” said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. “Most importantly, I’m thankful for the health of Zilliant employees and customers. I’m thrilled to report the best year to date for the company and look forward to helping our customers succeed in the years to come.”

Zilliant earned a record NPS score, reflecting the company’s best-in-class customer success program. In 2020, this included helping customers with model adjustments and analysis to help them weather the business impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Zilliant announced the following new products, product expansions and offerings:

Zilliant announced multiple U.S. and international strategic partnerships and integrations, including:

New partnership with Acumen Solutions to increase profitable growth for enterprise customers.

New partnership with the SAP Wholesale Distribution Industry Business Unit to help wholesale distributors deliver a better customer experience and improve margins.

Official partnership with Standav to provide joint customers best-in-class pricing solutions paired with leading implementation expertise.

Zilliant Price IQ and Sales IQ availability on the SAP App Center, empowering SAP Customers to accelerate profitable growth using Zilliant’s signature price optimization and predictive sales analytics solutions.

Zilliant Price IQ is integrated with Oracle Cloud and available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, enabling Oracle CPQ Cloud Customers to turn data into actionable pricing intelligence, accelerating profitable growth.

In 2020, a wide variety of B2B companies joined the Zilliant customer roster:

Adecco Group France: Leading HR solutions company that provides flexible placement, permanent placement and outsourcing, training, HR expertise and technology and digital engineering consulting.

Leading HR solutions company that provides flexible placement, permanent placement and outsourcing, training, HR expertise and technology and digital engineering consulting. Dal-Tile: A subsidiary of Mohawk and the largest tile manufacturer in the U.S.

A subsidiary of Mohawk and the largest tile manufacturer in the U.S. Kent Nutrition Group: A manufacturer of animal feed and nutrition products.

A manufacturer of animal feed and nutrition products. Metro AG Expansion: After success with rollouts in France and Germany, the international wholesaler will implement a country specific mix of Price Manager, Price IQ, Sales IQ and IQ Anywhere to its remaining operations to optimize pricing and sales effectiveness.

After success with rollouts in France and Germany, the international wholesaler will implement a country specific mix of Price Manager, Price IQ, Sales IQ and IQ Anywhere to its remaining operations to optimize pricing and sales effectiveness. Siemens Energy: A provider of reliable products, systems and solutions throughout the entire oil and gas value-adding process.

A provider of reliable products, systems and solutions throughout the entire oil and gas value-adding process. Somfy: A manufacturer of industrial parts and equipment.

A manufacturer of industrial parts and equipment. UPS: A global shipping and transportation provider.

A global shipping and transportation provider. Xylem: A manufacturer of industrial parts and equipment.

Earlier in 2020, Zilliant was honored as a finalist for the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award, won the title of “Best Price Optimization Solution” for the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and was named “Highly Commended” for the AIConics Best Application for AI in Manufacturing.

About Zilliant



Zilliant’s solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.

