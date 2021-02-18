Zoompass Increases Revenues and User Base by Entering Into an Agreement with Titan Digital, a Cryptocurrency Exchange and Trading Platform

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2021) – Zoompass Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: ZPAS) (“Zoompass” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BlockLine Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (https://blocklinetech.com) has entered into a platform development and maintenance agreement with Titan Digital Exchange (“Titan”), a SEC and FINRA compliant cryptocurrency exchange for issuing STO’s and trading pairs.

Zoompass’ BlockLine Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining Business to Business (B2B) blockchain based technologies. Per the agreement, BlockLine Solutions Pvt. Ltd. will provide backend infrastructure of the platform. Additionally BlockLine Solutions will receive revenues from Titan DX based on an annual revenue sharing model, providing Zoompass with a highly scalable source of annual revenue.

The agreement allows Zoompass to achieve a number of its strategic initiatives, discussed in the Corporate Update provided on February 2, 2021, that include but are not limited to being a leader in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) as well as cryptocurrency exchange focused verticals.

Zoompass is in the position to assist institutional and retail cryptocurrency investors with technological advancements allowing for mainstream adoption. These types of partnerships allow the Company to leverage its expertise to create future arrangements including but not limited to: licensing, strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

TitanDx.CA was launched in Canada as beta mode on 29th September 2020 to selected investors and associated users and now supports more than 20+ market pairs and accepts nine key trading crypto currencies (including BTC, LTC & ETH).

Titan currently operates an OTC trading desk and plans to further expand its userbase by migrating existing offline OTC investors to the TitanDx platform.

About Titan Digital Exchange Inc (TitanDx): Titan Digital Exchange Inc. based in Los Angeles California, is a SEC and FINRA compliant crypto exchange for issuing STO and crypto trading pairs. TitanDx cryptocurrency exchange and OTC trading platform is built on cutting-edge technology which provides industry-grade trading experience for its customers, integrates with Titan’s banking relationships and leverages Titan’s extensive experience in meeting regulatory compliance.

About BlockLine Solutions Private Ltd: BlockLine is a subsidiary of Zoompass Holding Inc. BlockLine is an expert in successfully designing, developing and delivering turnkey blockchain as a service technologies including cryptocurrency exchange and trading platforms via the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

About Zoompass:

Zoompass is a global innovator in the SaaS world, focused on deploying blockchain and digital solutions including exchange solutions utilizing existing and new protocols as well as asset tokenization solutions. The company continues to buildout its digital payment infrastructure for onboarding and offboarding as well as its next generation web-based technologies and software solutions for both private and public sectors.

Contact:

Manny Bettencourt

mbettencourt@zoompass.com

Zoompass Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained within this release are considered to be forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that any projections or guidance, including revenues, margins, earnings, or any other financial results are not realized, the impact of changes in tariffs, adverse changes in the global economic conditions, significant volume reductions from key contract customers, financial stability of key customers and suppliers, and availability or cost of raw materials. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates, ” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” similar expression, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of Zoompass are contained in the Company’s Form 10-k filing for the fiscal year ending in December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74852