12 Minute Affiliate Review – Make Money Online System – Product Review by Mike Vaughn

12 Minute Affiliate System is an affiliate marketing program that works on actionable and easy steps to help beginners make money without necessarily having to start a website. Check out the details.

If you thought making money online was an impossible task, then you’re mistaken. Apart from your daily earnings, you can add extra income by starting an online business. You have probably encountered 12 Minute Affiliate and wondering whether the product is a scam or not. Most people believe making money online is not an easy task; this is why only a few people are venturing into it. 12 Minute Affiliate cannot be said to be a magic money-making program; however, it can help you make up to $460 in just a day in just 12 minutes, as the name suggests.

The author of the ‘done for you system’ is Devon Brown, a home business entrepreneur with at least seven years of experience making money online. Through his experience, he created an easy way of making creating an extra income without much hustle. In this 12 Minute Affiliate review, we look for simple and easy steps provided by 12 Minute Affiliate to help you make money online at a minimum time.

Who is Devon Brown?

Before we get started, let’s look into the brain behind this online marketing platform. Devon Brown’s story began during his 15th birthday where instead of spending $50 given by his grandmother on toys or other kid’s stuff, he used the money to purchase a book explaining how to make money from home. We cannot say the book helped him earn money; it painted the much-needed entrepreneurial seed in him. A few years after graduating from college with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management, he rejected a job offer from the NBA. Devon’s entrepreneurial journey has not been smooth as many would think; the entrepreneur ended up wasting so much money on useless projects that didn’t deliver many results to the extent that he filed for bankruptcy. At some point, he worked as a car salesman and taekwondo teacher.

He later invested a vast majority of his money from the two jobs in various other business opportunities in an effort to become a successful entrepreneur. Despite numerous unsuccessful efforts to succeed, Devon Brown never lost hope until his eventual breakthrough, which came after working as a mobile phone salesman for an internet company, as he started implementing every tip, information, and insight he had gathered. All his successes have been clearly stated on all his social media platforms. After a few years of successful online endeavours, his business began generating $100 000 every month. He later ventured into developing 12 Minute Affiliate systems to generate online income in the fastest and easiest way possible through his social media presence.

What is the 12 Minute Affiliate System?

12 Minute Affiliate System is an affiliate marketing program that works on actionable and easy steps to help beginners make money without necessarily having to start a website, YouTube channel, or any marketing platform. The program seeks to provide you with everything you need from training funnels, nifty support, and products. In simple terms, 12 Minute Affiliate System works by ordering website visitors. When the system runs, you get the commission through three simple steps. First, you personalize it, get a few traffic visitors, and the system will automatically provide you with leads.

12 Minute Affiliate program is a ClickBank product that seeks to help users make money through affiliate marketing. In simple terms, the product simplifies the process of making commissions with affiliate marketing. The system is relatively new in the market as it was launched in October 2018. 12 Minute Affiliate marketing platform helps you create an opt-in page where you have your affiliate links, after which it sends out a bunch of emails with different offers. When people click the link on your email list and make a purchase, they get a commission.

ClickBank manages 12 Minute Affiliate marketing, so if you do not own a Clickbank account already, you will need to create one. All you need to do is go to ClickBank market Place, under the E-Business category under affiliate marketing. You can find your product by typing ’12 Minute Affiliate’, where there is no whitelisting required, and you can begin marketing your product as soon as you have an affiliate account. The commission rate is 50% on the upfront, upsells, and monthly recurring in most cases. As stated on this 12 Minute Affiliate review, the system is 100% certified to help you find a way to make money. Place your order and get a targeted niche for your landing page. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

How Does 12 Minute Affiliate Work?

After purchasing the 12 Minute Affiliate marketing system, the first thing to do is create an account and load the premade emails and landing pages into your autoresponder section. After that, activate the premade funnels and then get traffic from Devon. You are likely to complete the process in a record 12 minutes. The traffic will run through your funnel, which begins with the 12 Minute Affiliate system’s landing pages. The emails supplied by Devon Brown are drip-fed to your subscribers through affiliate offers.

Once everything is set, you can sit back and cash your proceeds from Clickbank. Well, the process is simple and straightforward. Being an affiliate of 12 Minute Affiliate means you are an immediate person selling the products developed by others and getting the commission depending on the said product’s price. 12 Minute Affiliate has a predetermined system that acts as a platform that connects the hosts and sellers. The program is all about promoting the link or setting up your single website.

12 Minute Affiliate allows you to promote the link, which has an opt-in email option and is sent via the email link. When you click the link and purchases the product, a given percentage of the product is credited to your account. 12 Minute Affiliate also helps add traffic to a website depending on the purchase plan you choose.

Who Is 12 Minute Affiliate Fit For?

12 Minute Affiliate marketing program is suitable for anyone looking to make money online. The platform has close to four billion people, making it a lucrative place for any business person looking for a way to make money.

You need to understand that 12 Minute Affiliate plug and play is no an autopilot system that promises to generate you an income without much effort. Before signing up for this system, you should be prepared to put in some effort. 12 Minute Affiliate marketing system is most suitable for people who:

Are looking to make money online platform but do not have a product or service of their own

Are not ready to come up with content or create sales funnel

Want to earn an income without having to deal with customer support

Trying to make an income online without previous success

Looking to earn a commission daily, potentially

You can get a real test of what the system offers through the example given on the product’s official website. 12 Minute Affiliate grants you ways to make money on your own, which is too much for some people, or buy a ‘done-for-you system as is mostly preferred by users. Most people prefer to pay for the system and let someone else do the job on their behalf. The manufacturer has made it easy for you setup, so you don’t have much to do, and the amount of traffic you get will depend much on your budget.

12 Minute Affiliate Training

Many ClickBank products come and go, making it difficult to promote their product on a long-term basis. 12 Minute Affiliate system is, for sure, an evergreen niche because of the membership aspect. It is not expected to move away from ClickBank any time soon. If you are thinking of venturing into this program, here are steps you should have in mind.

Step 1: Create an affiliate account

The first thing you must do is set up an affiliate account, a process that will take approximately 2 minutes. Here is where you will find products to promote and earn affiliate commissions. In this case, you will be signing up for Clickbank.com, one of the best online business spaces with a dozen of niches to choose from. As you do this, you have no reason to get overly excited to sign up for other affiliate accounts; you will have plenty of time later to do that. The primary purpose of opening an affiliate account is to promote your products on ClickBank, which this system seeks to generate traffic.

Step 2: Get an Auto-Responder

This online business tool lets you build your email list and promote your affiliate products on full auto-pilot. Setting the auto-responsible will take approximately 2 minutes. 12 Minute Affiliate Aweber.com, the cost of opening the account will cost you not more than $19.99 per month for the first 500 subscribers. By the time you reach that point, you will be earning somewhere around $500 every month. This figure’s idea is that you will generate $1 per subscriber, which can be higher in some cases. Aweber.com has a 30 days one-time free trial; if you add this to the 60-day money-back guarantee given by 12 Minute Affiliate, there are zero risks in trying out this product.

Step 3: Set Up an Auto-Responder

The next process involves adding each email to your series manually. If you have used the auto-responder before, you will certainly enjoy sending a mail on day one then sending another on the second day. Although the process sounds difficult, 12 Minute Affiliate makes it super easy as it gives you an import key you can use to add auto-generated emails with your affiliated links into your AWeber account. Using this feature will save you a lot of time which you could have used to set up countless name email campaigns from a wide variety of offline niches, as stated in this 12 Minute Affiliate Review.

If you are new to this, completing this process will take you 10-15 minutes. However, you will not take more than 5 minutes to complete it once you understand how it works and how to generate traffic. There is an alternative option where you let 12 Minute Affiliate team set up your AWeber, but you need to do it to have a better understanding of how the system works.

Step 4: Activate Your 12 Minute Affiliate Funnels

The sales funnel pages are super easy to set up; first, you select the 3 niches Personal Development, Online Business, and Health. Select your template, make a few customizations, and you will have built yourself several funnels to play around with, all of which are set to earn you commissions. The best part about 12 Minute Affiliate is that you do not require your website to be hosted in their account. Also, you will not spend tons of money, setting it up as well; you will need to pay a one-time fee that is reasonably low. After that, you will not have to pay to get traffic.

Step 5: Get Done-For-You Traffic

In this step, you will choose a niche you want 12 Minute Affiliate sales to send traffic to you, select the number of visitors to activate the process. You need to understand that traffic on the internet comes in one of two things: Paid and Instant or Free or Time-Consuming. 12 Minute Affiliate system focuses on paid traffic which is more comfortable than learning how to perform Search Engine Optimization or other free traffic generations. As Devon Brown mentions the product’s official website, the process is simple:

Select the type of traffic/niche you want

Choose how many visitors you want

Go ahead and send them

It is essential to understand that other free traffic methods like SEO are not as easy as people think; you will need to spend a lot of time learning and understanding how to go about it. Things like preparing content, writing, buying or building backlinks is not an easy process. Furthermore, any real business model requires you to invest a lot of time and money for it to succeed. Like any other business, you will have to start small and hope to climb up shortly.

If free traffic sounds good for you, you can enroll in a free Mini Traffic Course included in the 12 Minute Affiliate. The course will help you maneuver the 12 Minute Affiliate plug and play with ease. This product presents a good chance for you to make money online without much effort. 12 Minute Affiliate goes into various paid traffic methods like Video marketing, press releases, Social Media, Answer Sites, Classified Marketing, among others.

You have an opportunity to make your choice; the other two choices are locked until you pay more money to 12 Minute Affiliate company. Your niche choice will be determined by the type of product you are looking to promote. Note that the product of your choice will determine what the landing page looks like. Even though the steps mentioned above may look tedious, they are simpler than you think. Here is a summary of what you need to do;

Buy the product Sign up for the account Set up the system by creating an affiliate account, set up your autoresponder, and finally driving traffic to your landing pages. Start earning affiliate commissions

What You Will Like In The 12 Minute Affiliate

A successful Developer – Without a doubt, Devon Brown comes out as one of the most successful internet entrepreneurs running multiple affiliate funnels/websites that generate millions of dollars yearly. There is no better person to learn this game than a person that made huge profits online. In some instances, Devon generates up to $1000 per day, which is incredibly outstanding. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Devon is also an established author, speaker, entertainer, hip hope dancer, and a dating and personal growth coach. You can learn about Devon’s achievements by visiting devonbrown.com.

Without a doubt, Devon Brown comes out as one of the most successful internet entrepreneurs running multiple affiliate funnels/websites that generate millions of dollars yearly. There is no better person to learn this game than a person that made huge profits online. In some instances, Devon generates up to $1000 per day, which is incredibly outstanding. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Devon is also an established author, speaker, entertainer, hip hope dancer, and a dating and personal growth coach. You can learn about Devon’s achievements by visiting devonbrown.com. Extremely Simple to Use – 12 Minute Affiliate money-making method is simple to use as it does not require much expertise. Experienced marketing experts do all that 12 MA offers from the sales page, the opt-in pages, name email website sequence, the traffic, and other factors. You will not have to spend many hours or thousands of dollars putting starting everything from scratch.

12 Minute Affiliate money-making method is simple to use as it does not require much expertise. Experienced marketing experts do all that 12 MA offers from the sales page, the opt-in pages, name email website sequence, the traffic, and other factors. You will not have to spend many hours or thousands of dollars putting starting everything from scratch. Live Webinars – Devon holds free webinars for 12 Minute Affiliate Facebook affiliate group where you can leave a reply from time to time. The free webinars complement the 12 Minute Affiliate as they are filled with information on various subjects to help you scale up your income better. Some of these factors include:

Latest marketing strategies Maintaining the right mindset High-conversion affiliate offers ClickBank updates Alternative paid traffic generating methods Hot products



Legit Business Model – As stated in this 12 Minute Affiliate review, affiliate marketing is genuine and fit for anybody to use. As epitomized in this 12 Minute Affiliate review, affiliate marketing is a legit business model that people use. However, it only works long-term when people are honest and genuinely help people to solve their problems. The more you read this 12 Minute Review, the more you will realize the truth about the program.

As stated in this 12 Minute Affiliate review, affiliate marketing is genuine and fit for anybody to use. As epitomized in this 12 Minute Affiliate review, affiliate marketing is a legit business model that people use. However, it only works long-term when people are honest and genuinely help people to solve their problems. The more you read this 12 Minute Review, the more you will realize the truth about the program. Largely Active Community – As indicated earlier in this post, once you join the 12 Minute Affiliate, you gain private access to the members-only Facebook Group, where you can leave a reply. When we posted this 12 Minute Affiliate review, the Facebook group had more than 3000 members spread across the world. This means that no matter where you live or the time of the day, you are almost guaranteed prompt solutions to your issues, and you can continue working on your business without interruptions. Regardless of your business line, nothing is more comforting than getting instant answers to queries and setbacks, and frustrations from people in the same business line as you. 12 Minute Affiliate system is free to join and the difference between success and failure.

As indicated earlier in this post, once you join the 12 Minute Affiliate, you gain private access to the members-only Facebook Group, where you can leave a reply. When we posted this 12 Minute Affiliate review, the Facebook group had more than 3000 members spread across the world. This means that no matter where you live or the time of the day, you are almost guaranteed prompt solutions to your issues, and you can continue working on your business without interruptions. Regardless of your business line, nothing is more comforting than getting instant answers to queries and setbacks, and frustrations from people in the same business line as you. 12 Minute Affiliate system is free to join and the difference between success and failure. Tons of Success Stories – 12 Minute Affiliate products are, without a doubt, a high-quality system that offers everything in DFY, which saves you time and money. As a member of the 12 Minute Affiliate Facebook Group, you will encounter tons of success stories from users who have made a fortune out of this product, leave a reply, or any other issue on the platform. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

12 Minute Affiliate products are, without a doubt, a high-quality system that offers everything in DFY, which saves you time and money. As a member of the 12 Minute Affiliate Facebook Group, you will encounter tons of success stories from users who have made a fortune out of this product, leave a reply, or any other issue on the platform. Affordable Basic Plan – Enrolling in 12 Minute Affiliate is relatively cheap; a Basic Membership comes with a one-time fee to get started. This fee is pocket-friendly, considering the services offered by this product.

Enrolling in 12 Minute Affiliate is relatively cheap; a Basic Membership comes with a one-time fee to get started. This fee is pocket-friendly, considering the services offered by this product. Money-Back Guarantee – In addition to being affordable, 12 Minute Affiliate offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. If for any reason, you don’t like the program or you are not happy with the services provided by this product, you have a chance to return it within 60 days after your purchase. Clickbank will help you get your investment back if you run into problems or you think the program is not giving money as promised.

Is 12 Minute Affiliate a Scam?

At a glance, 12 Minute Affiliate is not a scam and can help you find a way to make money online. Usually, people are skeptical about programs that promise fast and easy money. 12 Minute Affiliate has a track record that can help you make money quickly and generate unimaginable traffic to your website.

How Much Does 12 Minute Affiliate Cost?

As mentioned earlier, the 12 Minute Affiliate system is relatively affordable; the developer offers three payment and membership options.

Test drive the whole system

Basic Monthly Membership

Basic lifetime membership

Gold lifetime membership

The difference between Gold Membership and Basic Membership is that the basic one allows you to promote one out of 3 niches that the 12 Minute Affiliate system offers. If you choose to go for the Basic plan, you will have a chance to promote the Make Money Online niche, Weight loss/ Fitness niche, or the Personal Development niche. Note that no plan will provide all three plans. With the basic and gold membership, you get the landing pages and the products they recommend. If you are looking at promoting all 3 niches at a go, you will have to upgrade to the Basic and Gold Membership plan. For beginners, we suggest that you avoid promoting all 3 niches from the start, as this is likely to overwhelm you. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

How To Join 12 Minute Affiliate And The Upgrade Process

Now that you know the pros and cons of this program, we suggest you have the Basic Monthly plan done for you setup. After that, take your time, set up everything yourself, and get started. As you move on, observe the results and enjoy the whole process. If you like the 12 minute affiliate program and want to specialize in promoting a specific niche, you should consider upgrading your Membership to Basic Lifetime. Doing this will save you along of money in the long-term as paying for the Basic package per month for the first one and half years is likely to cost you more than twice the cost of Basic Lifetime, which means you will be adding affiliate links to the products you will be marketing.

Later on, you can upgrade to Membership to start experimenting with promoting the other two niches when you gain enough experience. Looking at the pros and cons of these 12 minutes, you can use the system as a full-time job to enhance your sales page.

12 Minute Affiliate Review – Final Thoughts

Without a doubt, 12 Minute Affiliate is not a scam as many would think. If you are thinking of a get-rich-quick formula with a one-time fee and without learning anything complex, 12 Minute Affiliate could be the answer for you. The product comes with a money-back guarantee, and so you have no reason to fear investing your money in it. In any case, many people have made huge profits from this program. Build a large name email website list quickly and easily through

After a comprehensive review of this program and how the 12 Minutes system works, we can authoritatively rate it as one of the best programs that can help you succeed in your online endeavors. You have no reason to doubt the credibility of this product; purchase the product, and live your dream life. Overall, we are certain that this review has been beneficial. Thanks for stopping by to check it out. At the same time, join the 12 Minute affiliate today and get your earnings without the need to pay much money. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Contact information

The retailer company for this product is ClickBank; a company registered as a trademark of Click Sales Inc.

12 Minute Affiliate System

10945 State Bridge Rd

Alpharetta, Georgia 30022

United States

Homepage: https://12minuteaffiliate.com/

E-Mail: suppport@12minuteaffiliate.com

Disclosure by content creator

