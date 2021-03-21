Adaptive Reuse Architecture in American Cities, and the Sustainability Family Tree, with Architect Brian Dillman, AIA LEED AP

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2021 / As recent trends suggest, millennial migration back to urban centers across the country continues. The re-utilization of existing building stock and the preservation of historic resources becomes more essential in creating unique experiences to differentiate from competitors to attract customers, commercial tenants, and renters. Adaptive reuse is becoming a solution to preserve personality and to allow entrepreneurs to take advantage of desired urban locations without embarking on new construction. Distressed properties in the wake of COVID-19 may open a new level in the engagement of expertise for adaptive reuse projects.

Brian Dillman is an architect at DILLMANSTUDIO who specializes in multi-family apartments/mixed-use and adaptive reuse Architecture and Design in Atlanta, Georgia. His appreciation to repurpose old buildings started while he was in college and living in a large urban historic district at the Savannah College of Art and Design. Brian has a wide range of expertise in design experience, design management, and technical realization. From working on museum exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art in New York to architecture firms and to now developing his own firm, Brian is a well-rounded architect who prides himself on being able to guide his clients through every step of the design process. Today he shares how adaptive reuse is making an impact in the architecture industry.

What is adaptive reuse and how does it promote sustainability?

Brian Dillman: In architecture, it simply means modifying an existing building to serve a new or adapted purpose. As protecting the environment becomes more of a shared value in burgeoning metropolitan areas, adaptive reuse serves as a viable option to reign in uncontrolled urban growth. Adaptive reuse projects are desired by clients to preserve the character of old historic buildings and buildings of the recent past alike while transforming them for unique contemporary experiences. Adaptive reuse brings back life to old buildings, promotes “using less”, preserves empty land, and creates new beacons in communities. Lessons on sustainable design can be learned through an urban setting lens. Industrial areas adjacent to most downtowns (where I live and practice Architecture from) are now desired locations for entrepreneurs. The expense to repurpose property can be less costly than acquiring a site and creating a new development, especially in the current tight labor market and the high materials costs cycle we find ourselves in today.

Existing components of the building, such as exterior walls, are reused without the need to source a large amount of new material requiring energy to transport, store, etc. Also, you are developing on previously developed land which theoretically spares virgin land. In most urban settings mass transit is convenient; therefore, car use (which scientists believe contribute to over 50% of carbon emissions) disincentivizes dependence on cars. Adaptive reuse projects can range from existing warehouses converted to apartments, to an old restaurant space that needs to take over neighboring space to expand their business and beyond. Adapting to a multi-family project type by nature exhibits sustainable attributes by ways of multi-tenants sharing walls, roofs, and building systems vs single family houses where four new walls and a new roof will be dedicated to each new residence. It is important to keep in mind that the new portions of an adaptive build-out are often comprised of the following building components or materials and serves as initiatives towards “greening” the buildings:

Low flow plumbing fixtures in bathrooms.

Low E glazing exterior windows.

Energy efficient use of lighting.

Recycled content and recyclable material in exterior envelope, brick, metal stud, gypsum board, and interior finishes.

The amount of existing space in each urban environment is finite and should be savored, so clients need solutions responsive to the cards they are dealt. In the revitalization of metropolitan areas, repurposed buildings can be key to promote community and give an area personality often serving as a catalyst for more redevelopment.

What are the qualities and experiences an architect needs to succeed in this market space?

Brian Dillman: Even in niche practice areas you must still be a well-rounded architect with a good sense of technical requirements and sufficient design experience. Being aware of general costs, code issues, and technicalities that go into repurposing a building is important and being able to effectively communicate trade-offs to preserve historic architectural details with the client is essential. For instance, when dealing with adaptive reuse, there may be structural challenges that make it unique to any other architectural space. In school, architects are taught how to create a space through design and vision on a blank canvas, but when dealing with adaptive reuse, having varied experience is key because structural considerations can be the main driver.

How is the Architecture Engineering Contractor Industry evolving?

Brian Dillman: We have begun to see the retirement of industry veterans on the development and construction side of the fence yielding a knowledge gap. Most companies try in earnest to retain the knowledge from professional departures, but once a person steps back and disengages their knowledge becomes irreplaceable. The new talent coming up increasingly relies on Architects to fill the void providing new opportunities for expansion of services as well as more leadership opportunities.

How has technology influenced design and construction?

Brian Dillman: In 2021, Architects can easily collaborate across time zones in real time, automate business operations, and leverage software to iterate a bounty of design options for the client more efficiently than just a couple of years ago. This allows Architects to focus on design and delivery of services where an impression with clients is made. We are currently employing Augmented Reality technologies to assist client visualization and identifying issues earlier in the design phase. With technology underpinning professional expertise, giving rise to 3D parametric building modeling, lean or modular construction, and resilient design, these new practices are more efficient and less costly without compromising the power of design.

Why did you decide to pursue this avenue of architecture?

Brian Dillman: Inspiration dates to my days as an architecture student at the Savannah College of Art and Design and my time at Museum of Modern Art in New York working on exhibitions. That is where I was first exposed to repurposing buildings or just simply transforming interior space. When I traveled to Europe, I fell in love with the beauty of the historical architecture there and the embrace for the old in a new way. After working for some of the world’s top architectural design firms, I developed my own philosophy towards the business of design, I realized that it was time for me to become my own boss. I found my sweet spot when I founded my company, DILLMANSTUDIO, being able to exercise all my capabilities and pursue my passion.

What is your role in helping clients navigate this kind of construction?

Brian Dillman: It is not uncommon for clients to know what they want to do in a building project and at least have thought about it extensively. Most find themselves stuck on square one, not knowing where to start, or worse, journeying into an expensive design service without establishing a relationship and without carefully establishing the groundwork for the project. Some clients are unsure of where to go with an adaptive reuse project, that is what I am here for. I assist clients coming from different market sectors, from multi-family to retail to hospitality, with a 3 Point Needs and Options Survey before we launch into the design of any project to show them what is available to them. Maintaining the historic character and performance are paramount for clients and our unique process unfolds many layers of needs and options for any given project to prioritize client goals to make the project viable. Your Structural and Mechanical design team must have a good hold on the technical aspects early in the design phase to keep the client’s vision in alignment with what is possible on site and manage the expectations.

What are some reuse projects you are excited about right now?

Brian Dillman: I am currently working on an extremely exciting adaptive reuse and urban infill project in Historic Castleberry Hill located in Atlanta, GA where the Otis Elevator Parts building once stood many years ago. My team of Mechanical and Structural Engineers and I are adapting a property that had 3 existing walls between two buildings into a multi-family mixed-use condominium for Ty Pennington, star of the television show Ty Breaker on HGTV. One of the architectural details we are preserving are the molded Otis medallions on the facade that faces the street, you just cannot replicate the charm of details like these anymore. Also, the bedrooms will have the original exposed brick. Ty used to live in the neighborhood many years ago and has a certain affinity to it. Ty is an ideal client given he has a particularly good design eye, so we are pleased with the way the aesthetics are shaping up in no small part to his input, direction, and vision.

The volumetric dimensions of the site have already presented us with many challenges, like dictating the height of the parking level to help preserve the original character of the existing façade which then informed interior space configurations. This is where it gets exciting for me because it is almost like a blank space but is not totally blank. The challenge of preserving history with a modern functional twist while still accommodating the client’s needs taps into the need for good problem-solving skills, gained through experience.

Brian has worked in most major metropolitan areas across the nation and has international experience providing design services for adaptive reuse as well as new construction and it is only the beginning. With projects on the boards and under construction, DILLMANSTUDIO continually strives to assist clients realize their ambitions in the “architectural design space” with inspiring adaptive reuse and sustainable design through new efficient and less costly practices without compromising the power of design. To learn more about working with Brian Dillman visit www.bdillmanarch.com.

Brian Dillman

DILLMANSTUDIO

161 Mangum Street SW STE 203 | Atlanta, GA 30313

404-964-4326

http://www.bdillmanarch.com/

