Behavox Appoints Chief Technology Officer To Broaden, Accelerate Innovation in Next Stage of Growth

Former Senior Oracle Engineering Leader and Industry Veteran Brings Decades of Experience Building Companies, Product Portfolios at Scale

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, the world’s only AI-based data operating platform used by firms to catch misconduct before it causes massive regulatory fines and company crises, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Joseph Benjamin as Chief Technology Officer to lead the Behavox technology team and help the company capitalize on market opportunities to continue growing at scale.

“ As Behavox enters its next growth stage, Joseph’s extensive background and strong technical leadership will be critical to guide our engineering teams in tackling complex AI and machine learning opportunities that drive customer value through his experience in helping companies innovate at scale,” said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. “ Joseph has a proven track record in leading global engineering teams, which will be a key factor in recruiting engineering talent from around the world with expertise in machine learning, artificial intelligence, data engineering and cloud automation to build solutions that help customers organize and make useful all data across their enterprise.”

Prior to joining Behavox, Benjamin oversaw engineering of Oracle’s Data Cloud as Group Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, leading a 700-person global team in four countries. He was CTO at DataLogix before it was acquired by Oracle in 2015. Benjamin has substantive experience in technology transformations, software development, security, data science, and data-driven products. He has successfully led, motivated, and scaled product and engineering teams in high-growth cloud applications and services, a pedigree that is well-suited for his new role at Behavox.

“ What attracts me most to Behavox is its best-in-class technology, a highly talented team, and its impressive list of customers,” Benjamin said. “ There is considerable upside for this company to continue growing rapidly and supporting an increasing number of global customers. Having come from Oracle Cloud, I understand the critical nature of building and supporting complex platforms with huge scale and reliability requirements. I am eager to help progress the great work the team has already accomplished.”

Find current job openings at Behavox

Read about the latest Behavox announcements and news coverage

Read about the latest industry trends through the Behavox blog

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the gold standard for enterprise risk and compliance solutions. Its AI-powered technology helps global banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, and asset managers identify bad actors quickly and accurately, preventing massive fines and company-debilitating crises. Behavox solutions uncover financial regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion, and market manipulation as well as HR-related misconduct, such as racism, sexual harassment, and discrimination. As an award-winning team of innovators and industry experts, Behavox has a reputation for successfully implementing the largest, most complex, global projects in the market. Customers rely on Behavox as an indispensable extension of their teams. They depend on Behavox to protect the integrity of their operations and preserve the trust of their clients. Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, London, and Abu Dhabi. More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Ben Stricker



Behavox Communications Director



ben.stricker@behavox.com