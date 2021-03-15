Biotricity, Inc. to Present at Maxim Group’s 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY) (“Biotricity” or the “Company”), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to announce that CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq will present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021.

Dr. Al-Siddiq will participate in a Healthcare IT panel on Thursday March 18th from 3:30-4:30 PM Eastern Time (12:30-1:30 PM Pacific) and a fireside chat with Maxim analyst Allen Klee on Friday March 19th, from 11:30-12:00 AM Eastern Time (8:30-9:00 AM Pacific). To access these sessions, investors should register for the conference here. Following the conclusion of the conference, investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Biotricity management by contacting investor relations.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity’s unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Biotricity Inc.
1-800-590-4155
investors@biotricity.com

Todd Kehrli or Mark Forney
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
btcy@mkr-group.com

SOURCE: Biotricity, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635360/Biotricity-Inc-to-Present-at-Maxim-Groups-2021-Inaugural-Emerging-Growth-Virtual-Conference

