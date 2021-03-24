Breuninger and Staatsgalerie Stuttgart present digital fashion show

Stuttgart, 23 March 2021 Spring is upon us, bringing with it the trends for the new season. Despite all the current circumstances, fashion fans do not have to miss out on the live presentation of Breuninger’s latest creations this year. The fashion and lifestyle company is staging a digital fashion show for the first time. The attractive venue for the virtual catwalk event is the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart.

Balmain, Gucci, Valentino and Balenciaga are just a few of the illustrious designer brands that Breuninger will be showcasing at its first digital fashion show on 25 March 2021 at 7 pm in the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart art museum. Alongside this range of international luxury brands, up-and-coming names such as Acne Studios, Nanushka and Zimmermann will also be part of the show. Both women’s and some men’s styles will be presented, as well as the latest on-trend accessories and shoes. Adding a special sparkle to the show will be selected jewellery and accessories from Bvlgari and Tiffany, which have also been available from breuninger.com for some time.

This top-class catwalk event will be stylishly integrated into the impressive backdrop of the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart. Voluminous flounces and patterned maxi dresses will make a particularly impressive impact surrounded by old masters and classical modernism. The choice of this particular fashion stage is no coincidence – art and fashion have always drawn inspiration from each other, just like the art museum and Breuninger have had close links for many years.

As well as showcasing the spring/summer highlights for 2021, the special event is also being held to celebrate Breuninger’s 140th anniversary: Among other things, the multi-channel retailer is marking the occasion with a campaign created by multimedia artist Michel Comte featuring high-impact visuals as well as a series of exclusive capsule collections including Balmain, Dsquared and Etro.

Admission to the digital front row will be open to interested fashionistas and trendsetters on 25 March 2021 at 7 pm at fashionshow.breuninger.com. All styles can be purchased from the online shop at breuninger.com immediately after the event. In addition, all viewers can interact live with Breuninger’s fashion experts via the chat feature.

Digital Fashion Show

25 March 2021, 7 pm

Link to the show: fashionshow.breuninger.com

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

The fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is today one of Europe’s leading multi-channel department stores. For 140 years Breuninger has set high standards in fashion, beauty and lifestyle with its exclusive ranges of international designer brands and sought-after newcomer brands. The www.breuninger.com online shop launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online stores in the premium segment and is now also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Besides its sense of style and flair for trends, Breuninger also stands for outstanding customer focus, with service options including its Special Service, an in-house tailoring department, Click&Collect and online reservations, an in-store ordering service and a shuttle service providing a unique shopping experience both in-store and online. Across Germany, the multi-award-winning retailer has eleven Breuninger outlets with over 5,500 employees.

Source: RealWire