Bridger Pipeline LLC and Seahorse Pipeline, LLC Announce Open Season for Transportation Capacity from Williston Basin and Guernsey, Wyo., to Midcontinent and Texas Destinations

CASPER, Wyo. & LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bridger Pipeline LLC and Seahorse Pipeline, LLC, a subsidiary of Tallgrass Energy, LP, today announced an open season for joint tariff transportation service from the Williston Basin and local tariff transportation service from Guernsey, Wyo., to Midcontinent and Texas destinations. Crude oil transportation capacity will be determined based upon the results of the open season, with service anticipated to commence by June 1, 2021.

Prospective shippers may review details of the open season after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester at matt.hester@tallgrassenergylp.com or Kevin Kaiser at kevin.kaiser@truecos.com.

About Bridger Pipeline LLC and its affiliated pipeline companies

Bridger, Belle Fourche, and Butte, part of the True companies and headquartered in Casper, Wyo., provide crude oil pipeline transportation primarily in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin regions. Bridger owns and operates approximately 1,900 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from and to locations in the states of Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. Belle Fourche owns and operates approximately 3,000 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from and to locations within the states of Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. Butte owns and operates approximately 360 miles of trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from locations in Montana to locations in Wyoming.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering, and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit us at www.tallgrassenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the date service offered in the open season is anticipated to commence. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Tallgrass, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports and financial statements made available by Tallgrass. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Tallgrass does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

