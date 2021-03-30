Capital Rx Crushes Net Promoter Score® and Receives 100 Percent-Positive Feedback on Client Implementation Satisfaction

Results demonstrate company’s commitment to client service, outpacing competitors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PBM—Capital Rx, the fastest-growing pharmacy benefit manager in the U.S., announced today a year-over-year increase in its Client Net Promoter Score® (NPS®), from 2019 to 2020, and 100 percent-positive feedback from an implementation satisfaction survey of its new clients for 2021. These combined results validate Capital Rx’s commitment to outstanding client service, and tailoring solutions to the unique needs of clients of all sizes to solve their individual challenges.

For 2020, Capital Rx earned a NPS® of 96/100 after earning 92/100 for the year 2019, well outpacing the healthcare industry average of 24/100. NPS® measures customer experience and predicts business growth by asking customers how likely they are to recommend a company’s product or service to others on a scale of 0-10. This proven metric, co-developed by Satmetrix and based on years of research, provides the core measurement for leading customer experience management teams to help current and potential customers determine which vendors to select.

The implementation satisfaction survey of nearly 40 new Capital Rx customers found that 100% of customers were satisfied with the implementation experience provided by Capital Rx. Specifically, 3% of customers were “satisfied” and 36% were “greatly satisfied,” while 61% were “completely satisfied.”

“While the sizes of our clients vary greatly, Capital Rx’s prioritization of efficient and communicative client and customer care is omnipresent in all of our relationships,” said Amber Meranda, Vice President of Clinical Client Services at Capital Rx. “Our increased Net Promoter Score and the outstanding results of our implementation satisfaction survey validate not only the tireless work of our account management and implementation teams, but also one of Capital Rx’s core beliefs: it’s not just about prices, it’s about people.”

By removing “spread” pricing and other antiquated practices, Capital Rx unlocks value from the pharmacy supply chain, fosters fair competition, and reduces prescription costs for employers while also improving patient outcomes.

“Implementation can sometimes be, well…..implementation. I, however, had the exact opposite experience with Capital Rx – our implementation was exceptional!” said Amy Ulrich, Benefit Specialist at LaForce. “Everyone was so informative along the way and explained many aspects in detail to us, making my part of the implementation painless and easy. I can not say enough good things about the Capital Rx team and our implementation manager.”

“The Capital Rx team is very responsive and resolves any issues very quickly,” said Melissa Alfont, Senior Benefits Business Partner at Haynes International. “They go above and beyond to ensure the members are taken care of. Reporting is timely and detailed, correspondence is professional, and claims processing complaints from participants is rare.”

For more information on how Capital Rx serves its customers, visit the website at www.Cap-Rx.com.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a health technology company that is leading the transformation of the pharmacy benefits industry. Capital Rx’s enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDITM, digitally links providers, patients, pharmacies, and plans to achieve the highest standard of clinical care. By establishing a competitive marketplace through its Clearinghouse ModelTM, Capital Rx unlocks the pharmacy supply chain to ensure patients receive seamless access to medication at the lowest price.

Contacts

Capital Rx:

Genevieve Pasculli



Capital Rx



Phone: +1.646.878.6902



gpasculli@cap-rx.com

Media:

Sean Leous



Westwicke/ICR PR



Phone: +1.646.677.1839



sean.leous@icrinc.com