Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. Files Name Change Application with FINRA to ClassWorx Inc.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc., (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of ClassWorx.com, a Virtual Online Directory for anyone offering Virtual Events, applied for its name change to ClassWorx®, Inc. to FINRA. The name change was submitted electronically on March 15, 2021.

Raymond Firth stated, “With the recent name change being approved in the state of Delaware from Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. to ClassWorx, Inc., filing the name change application with FINRA was the next step in building name brand recognition under ClassWorx.”

youtube.com/watch?v=O5zvPxoBLko&ab_channel=Findit.com

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook, counsel to ClassWorx, Inc., filed the name change to FINRA electronically. The Filing ID is 5223469.

Classworx welcomes any chef, personal fitness trainer, teacher, coach, yoga instructor, makeup artist or other instructor who is looking to host live events to attendees on the platform. Hosts create a profile on Classworx, list their class schedule with class details and host events via Zoom and get paid via Stripe by attendees.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZL8mKpIwYvM&ab_channel=Findit.com

About ClassWorx

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. aka ClassWorx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com, trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. ClassWorx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines (“virtual classes”). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the ‘Exchange Act’), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company’s business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/636437/Chill-N-Out-Cryotherapy-Inc-Files-Name-Change-Application-with-FINRA-to-ClassWorx-Inc