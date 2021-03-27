Citizens Financial Group Announces Earnings Conference Call Schedule for 2022 Quarterly Financial Results

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced plans to release 2022 quarterly financial results and host live conference calls on the following dates.

  • First Quarter 2022 – Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9 am ET
  • Second Quarter 2022 – Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 9 am ET
  • Third Quarter 2022 – Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9 am ET
  • Fourth Quarter 2022 – Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 9 am ET

Dial-in information for these calls will be provided at a later date. News releases and supplemental materials will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $183.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR

Contacts

Media: Peter Lucht – 781.655.2289

Investors: Kristin Silberberg – 203.900.6854

