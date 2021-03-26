ColorTokens Wins Four Globee Awards, Including Company of the Year, at the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

Leader in cloud-delivered Zero Trust security named Security Cloud/SaaS Company of the Year

Newest offering, Xassure, joins Xshield and Xprotect as an award-winning platform component

Recognized for its innovative approach and products that are changing the enterprise security landscape

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ColorTokens—ColorTokens Inc., a leading innovator in zero trust-based cybersecurity solutions, today announced it had taken home four wins at the 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

The annual event is hosted by The Globee Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology providers with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

ColorTokens was named a Gold Winner of Company of the Year in the Security Cloud/SaaS category. The company’s newest offering, Xassure, was named a Silver Winner in the New Product/Service of the Year for Security Services. And, its Xprotect and Xshield products each captured a Bronze Award for Hot Security Technology of the Year.

“We’re proud to be recognized as an industry player whose company and products have been named winners by the Globee Awards,” said ColorTokens’ EVP and Co-Founder Rajesh Khazanchi. “Xprotect and Xshield were already award-winning products, but now we’re proud to share that our newest offering Xassure joins them as an award-winner. Xprotect, Xshield and Xassure are part of the Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, which single-handedly secures cloud workloads, containers, dynamic applications, endpoints, servers and users from internal and external threats. These recent awards underscore ColorTokens’ unparalleled approach and products that are changing the enterprise security landscape.”

ColorTokens is a leader in deploying zero trust security at critical points throughout the network, combining deep visibility, simulation mode, identity-based segmentation, and endpoint/server lockdown delivered across hybrid networks spanning users, endpoints, servers, applications and workloads. The Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform delivers all of this without any downtime, reboots, reconfiguration, hardware, onsite visits, or impact on business continuity—achieving unrivaled deployment capability.

More than 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

