CUPNOODLES MUSEUM HONG KONG BY NISSIN FOODS SET FOR LAUNCH

HONG KONG, Mar 5, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Today marks the 111th birthday of Momofuku Ando, the Father of Instant Ramen and Founder of Nissin Foods. To celebrate this jubilant day, Nissin Foods is pleased to announce some great news that will excite all travel fans and Japan enthusiasts in particular. CUPNOODLES MUSUEM, one of Japan’s flagship travel destinations, is setting for launch in Hong Kong soon at China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui.

Picture 1: Nissin Foods announces the setting up of CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong

to celebrate the 111th birthday of Momofuku Ando, the inventor of instant ramen Picture 2: CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong pays tribute to Momofuku Ando, who dedicated his entire life to thinking about food in new and creative ways. Pictures 3-4: “My CUPNOODLES Factory” and “Demae Iccho Factory” are coming back in full force, where visitors can create personalized products and explore the fun facts about the ubiquitous cuisine that is always available in every Hong Kong household. Pictures 3-4: “My CUPNOODLES Factory” and “Demae Iccho Factory” are coming back in full force, where visitors can create personalized products and explore the fun facts about the ubiquitous cuisine that is always available in every Hong Kong household. Picture 5: “My Granola Factory” will be the most exclusive workshop in the world where visitors will dive into the story and manufacturing process of granola. Picture 6: “The Big Cup” introduces the reverse thinking concept. Mass production of Cup Noodles was only made possible when Mr. Momofuku Ando applied reverse thinking into production.

CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong (the “Museum”) aims to offer invigorating experiences and renewed aspirations to arouse the curiosity and creativity within every visitor. Tasking with the responsibility to bring innovation to life throughout the Museum, Ching Chai will join the crew as Chief Creative Director.

The Museum is neither a duplicate of the ones in Osaka Ikeda and Yokohama nor just a restatement of the two well-received workshops in Hong Kong. Close to 10,000 square foot, the Museum comprises 3 brand-new attractions themed under “The Innovation Journey of Momofuku Ando” and 3 experiential workshops.

Of the 3 experiential workshops, “My Granola Factory” will be the most exclusive workshop in the world where visitors can have an immersive experience and dive into the story and manufacturing process of this new product. The iconic workshops, “My CUPNOODLES Factory” and “Demae Iccho Factory”, are also coming back in full force, where visitors can create personalized products and explore the fun facts about the ubiquitous cuisine that is always available in every Hong Kong household.

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “Nissin Foods takes it as our corporate social responsibilities (CSR) to keep serving consumers with our food innovation. As a new milestone, introducing CUPNOODLES MUSUEM HONG KONG showcases our vibrancy and ambition in bringing new experiences to Hong Kong people, and inspiring creativity and curiosity for visitors through educational and entertaining interaction related to food. We hope that it will become a popular travel destination and tourists from all over the world can learn and have fun here.”

More ticketing and opening details will be announced soon. Bookmark CUPNOODLE MUSUEMS Hong Kong and stay tuned!

High resolution link: http://bit.ly/3uSlZN1

About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited (The “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and the PRC with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands and the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, frozen foods and other food products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium food brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles”, “Demae Iccho”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the PRC market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept into the market and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities located in the eastern and southern parts of the PRC.

Nissin Foods is a constituent of eight Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index, Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index, and Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.

Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com