Darigold Announces New External Board Member, Linda Massman

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Darigold Inc. and the Northwest Dairy Association (NDA) have announced the appointment of new board member Linda Massman, effective April 1, 2021. Most recently, Massman served as President and CEO of Clearwater Paper Corporation, the $2 billion pulp and paper product manufacturer headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Massman will serve on the Darigold board as well as on several committees. Her experience as an executive will assist her in chairing the compensation committee, and her diverse background in finance and consumer products will add value to her roles on the executive and audit committees.

“The Northwest Dairy Association and Darigold could not have found a better fit for our board as we work toward our vision of leading dairy forward,” said Allan Huttema, board chair of the Northwest Dairy Association. “Our organization has many opportunities ahead of us to be leaders of innovation in the dairy business and we know Linda will contribute great insights to help us along that path.”

Over a career that spans three decades, Massman has served in a variety of leadership positions at Ralph’s Grocery Company, Accenture, Viquity Corporation, Supervalu Inc. and previously mentioned Clearwater Paper Corporation. She currently sits on the board of food processing company, TreeHouse Foods Inc., and auto body repair and paint shop, Caliber Collision.

“We look forward to all the many contributions Linda will make to our board and operating team,” said Stan Ryan, President and CEO of Darigold. “Her unique set of experiences will be a great asset in our commitment to a high performing culture and enduring business approach that creates value for both our customers and member-owners.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by over 350 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold, Inc. operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families. For more information, see darigold.com.

