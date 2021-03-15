Faraday Future FF 91 Completes Winter Testing Activities in Michigan and Minnesota to Validate Various Vehicle Systems

FF 91 Tested in Harsh Winter Conditions to Perform Final Development of Multiple Vehicle Systems, Including Stability Control, ABS, Traction, Torque Vectoring, Four Wheel Steering and Electric Propulsion Controls

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future (“FF” or “Faraday Future”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it recently completed its second season of winter testing and validation on one of its FF 91 pre-production electric vehicles. The dynamic testing, conducted in conjunction with Bosch in both Baudette, Minnesota and Flatrock, Michigan, put the FF 91 EV through multiple tests in sub-zero temperatures on various snow- and ice-covered surfaces at various grades. This winter testing is an important milestone in the overall testing and validation being done with the FF 91 to get it ready for sale in the first half of 2022.





During vehicle testing, engineers logged data on the vehicle’s chassis and electric propulsion performance, and optimized software controls performance and calibrations in real world extreme conditions. This critical development work is providing some of the final levels of validation on FF 91’s systems, as FF advances to the concluding stages of its testing program and a timely launch. In the upcoming months, FF will be bringing additional pre-production FF 91 vehicles to various additional testing grounds for further vehicle development, improvements and final readiness for launch.

Check out the FF 91 winter testing video here: Winter testing

“Putting the FF 91 in the harsh environment of winter testing conditions is an integral part of FF’s overall testing and validation strategy to ensure best in-market performance, driver safety and user confidence,” said Bob Kruse, Senior Vice President, Product Execution and Vehicle Engineering at FF. “The main goal is to make sure that the battery, electric propulsion, chassis, suspension and other vehicle systems perform under these harsh conditions, while also ensuring a smooth and comfortable and connected experience with the driver in the FF 91.”

FF 91 uses an Adaptive Traction Control System (ATCS) technology to aid vehicle control on low friction surfaces such as ice and snow. The ATCS technology allows the motors to compensate for traction loss by adjusting torque applied to the wheels based on vehicle speed, throttle input and turning angle. FF 91 also features a Dynamic Vehicle Control (DVC) system which intelligently integrates torque vectoring, four-wheel steering and semi-active damping to deliver precise handling for a rewarding driving experience, regardless of weather conditions.

FF recently announced a merger agreement with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”) (NASDAQ: PSAC). The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2021 and FF’s stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FFIE”. This transaction validates FF’s vision to create a mobility ecosystem built upon innovations in technology and products.

As the only next-gen intelligent internet EV product, FF 91 delivers a unique intelligent Internet electric mobility experience with its product DNA of extreme technology, ultimate user-experience and complete ecosystem. With an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, the largest battery pack of 130 kWh equipped with submerged liquid battery cooling technology, 0-60 in less than 2.4 seconds, and a unique rear intelligent Internet system, FF 91 delivers internet connectivity at “the speed of light” via its super mobile AP, achieves the industry’s largest reclining angle of 60 degrees through the zero-gravity seat, and provides a revolutionary user experience, designed to create a mobile, connected, intelligent and luxurious third Internet living space and user mobility ecosystem platform.

Users can reserve an FF 91 now at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF’s vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

ABOUT PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more differentiated businesses. The company is managed by Co-CEO’s Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman.

Property Solutions I is a $230 million SPAC formed in July 2020 and is traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “PSAC”.

