Fast-Track Digital Workflow Transformation at Kofax Accelerate

Americas: May 25 and 26 – 12:00 p.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Pacific

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): May 26 and 27 – 9:00 a.m. Central European Time

Asia Pacific / Japan: June 3 and 4 – 10:00 a.m. Singapore Standard Time

The conference will offer sessions led by Kofax and industry experts focusing on market trends, use cases, best practices, customer success stories and technology demonstrations that will help enterprises fast-track their intelligent automation journeys. Session themes will include:

Automating the ingestion, analysis, and flow of insights by creating digital workflows

Eliminating manual processes that weigh down business processes

Delivering frictionless experiences that delight customers and employees

Automating business-critical workflows at scale

Digitizing documents and harnessing data for business insights

Empowering line-of-business managers and IT with low-code intelligent automation capabilities

“The challenges of 2020 have prompted boards and management to prioritize their digital transformation investments,” says Kathleen Delaney, Chief Marketing Officer at Kofax. “Kofax Accelerate is about understanding how organizations can make the most of their intelligent automation and AI investments to provide personalized customer experiences, while improving operational efficiency. Making the right investment decisions, especially in a COVID-19 affected economy, is more important than ever—given the ‘winner takes most’ dynamic that exists today.”

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows. Customers realize faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com.

