Fujitsu Group’s Largest Facility to Source 100% of its Energy Needs from Renewables, Demonstrating Commitment to Achievement of RE 100

TOKYO, Mar 26, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – In 2018, the Fujitsu Group joined the international initiative “RE 100″(1) and aims to increase its use of renewable energy in the electricity used in its domestic and international properties to 40% or more by 2030 and 100% by 2050. To date, Fujitsu’s introduction of renewable energy has been focused primarily in Europe and the United States, where supply is abundant. However, expanding the introduction of renewable energy in Japan remains an important issue.

As a flagship model for these efforts in Japan, Fujitsu?s Kawasaki Main Office, the Fujitsu Group’s largest facility, will be fully powered by renewable energy from April 1, 2021, with a view to introducing this system on a full scale at its locations throughout Japan. This latest effort accounts for approximately 5% of the Fujitsu Group’s electricity consumption in Japan.

Through this and other activities, Fujitsu will continuously contribute to the decarbonization of its operations, as well as its customers and society, adapting proactively to the unprecedented threat posed by climate change, as set forth in its medium- and long-term environmental vision.

(1) RE 100 (Renewable Energy 100)

An initiative run in partnership with CDP by The Climate Group, an international NGO. Made up of companies aiming to use 100% renewable energy. As of March 10, 2021, 50 Japanese companies were participating.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com