Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) on Behalf of Investors

Athenex is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Its main product candidate is an oral paclitaxel and encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

On September 1, 2020, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted Athenex’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for oral paclitaxel and encequidar in metastatic breast cancer with priority review.

On March 1, 2021, before the market opened, Athenex disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA stating that the NDA would not be approved in its current form. According to the CRL, “the FDA indicated its concern of safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae on the Oral Paclitaxel arm compared to the IV paclitaxel arm.” The Company stated that the “FDA also expressed concerns regarding the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by blinded independent centra review (BICR) [because] the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR.” As a result, the FDA had recommended that Athenex conduct additional clinical trials and employ certain risk mitigation strategies to improve toxicity.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.64, or 55%, to close at $5.46 per share on March 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

