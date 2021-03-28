Greenbank Capital Successfully Raises $4,454,358 in Private Placement

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) (“GreenBank” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its previously announced private placement raising a total of $4,454,358.

GreenBank Capital’s private placement was almost fully subscribed, with investments coming from 54 investors. Each investor’s shares are subject to minimum hold requirements of at least four months and a day. There was a strong endorsement from the management team as GreenBank’s Chairman Mark Wettreich, CEO David Lonsdale and CFO Miles Nagamatsu all personally participated in the private placement as well as the Company’s barrister Robert Isles investing more than C$300,000 in aggregate.

Investments came from Canada, the USA, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Iceland underscoring the global footprint that the Company is developing.

David Lonsdale, GreenBank CEO said “I am delighted at the results of the private placement and the solid support we have received from investors. In today’s world having a strong capital base is critical. We have been able to achieve an impressive transformation of the Company with minimal deployment of capital thus far; this private placement will help us to accelerate and enhance the company’s growth, delivering the returns we have promised to our investors.”

