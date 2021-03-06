How You Can Bounce Back From a Foreclosure With Daniel Green at Green & Green Estates

ALCOLU, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Millions of Americans suffered evictions and foreclosure over the past year as the economy and job market faced the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic. But foreclosures aren’t a new consequence of the virus, there are hundreds of thousands of foreclosures every year in the United States. Foreclosures occur as a result of the homeowner failing to pay their mortgage payments, resulting in the mortgage lender repossessing the home. A foreclosure can also occur when the homeowner fails to pay property taxes.

Foreclosures have lingering effects on your credit score, long-term finances, employment, and future possibilities of being a homeowner. The good news is that the emotional and financial trauma faced after a foreclosure won’t last forever and there is hope for your financial future. What many foreclosures don’t know is that after losing their property, they still have the right to the profits the government made from their property. Once your property is auctioned off by your state or county, the government keeps 100% of the money they auctioned it off for. However, you are the legal owner of the difference between what the state kept as profit and the amount you owed, and this could be thousands of dollars.

These excess funds are placed into an overage account, which can be claimed and collected by interested parties such as the property owner. At Green & Green Estates Inc., their mission is to get homeowners back their rightfully owed money. Their representatives survey government agencies throughout the country, digging through their public records in search of lost, missing, and unclaimed capital belonging to private citizens.

Green & Green Estates founder, Daniel Green has a passion for helping homeowners that are struggling and suffering the consequences of a foreclosure. Daniel graduated from Independence University with a Bachelor’s in Business Management and Accounting all while working three jobs and pursuing his dreams of entrepreneurship. Before attending college, Daniel was homeless for two years. During this time, he spent most of his days in shelters and libraries, hoping to one day be able to help and guide people in difficult financial situations. “I understand what it’s like to be struggling with money, this is why I want to represent these individuals who deserve a right to their money.”

Daniel finally found the gap that needed filling with Green & Green Estates. With the right contacts, paperwork, strategies, and software, they are helping Americans across the country access the money that is theirs by auditing government files and documents. “It’s your money, and the government shouldn’t be able to take it from you. Our mission is to ensure that this never, ever happens.”

The Green & Green process is fairly simple and takes a few months to complete after contacting them:

Step 1: Contact Green & Green! If you are currently suffering a foreclosure, Green & Green may have sent you a letter or left you a call! You can contact them by phone to tell Daniel and his team your story and start the process of getting those funds!

Step 2: The Audit. Green & Green Estates Inc. audits governmental agencies across the country to locate sums of money owed to private individuals and companies. If these funds go unclaimed for too long, they are usually lost to the government agency holding them.

Step 3: The Paperwork. Once you have spoken to one of the agents and verbally agreed to let them work your claim, the paperwork process begins! You will sit down with Daniel or one of his representatives and look over paperwork together as they explain the process that will follow and collect your signatures for collection. Green & Green works on a contingent basis, meaning there are no out-of-pocket expenses to the client. They cover all expenses related to your claim and will only charge you upon successful collection of your claim.

Step 4: Payment. Claims are usually processed in 3-4 months depending on the complexity of the case, and your share of the claim. Once you are approved, typically 60-70% of the funds are collected, and are remitted to you within 30 days of receipt.

At Green & Green Estates, they believe that individual citizens losing their money to faceless government agencies is unfair. They are determined to help Americans that are suffering from foreclosures by acquiring their rightfully owned capital so that they can move forward. Your financial future does not have to look scary, there is always hope and you can always bounce back!

“We thought that our first logo artwork of a bee with a tree coming out of his head with money falling was a little selfish, so we switched it up to the dog with money in his mouth and eye blackened because it seemed more about what we are doing as a business.”

To get started today, contact Daniel Green and his team at Green & Green Estates at www.greengreenestates.com.

Daniel Green is multiple business owner, now helping foreclosed people get money back from the government that they are not aware they are owed. He is looking to connect with Real Estate agents who might have foreclosed homes and other investors. Daniel talks about his inspiration for his business and how he is inspired by how many he can help with his business. Full interview here.

