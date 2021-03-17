ICON: Toronto’s Top Modeling Agency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Icon Model Management Inc. (ICON) is a highly respected Toronto-based agency that is recognized worldwide. It is a full-service agency that represents men, women, and children through its main office in Toronto’s Fashion District. ICON’s models embody the most current trends and are in high demand. They have graced fashion publications, television shows and movies, music videos, prestigious ad campaigns, and catwalks around the globe. Because of this and because of how much experience it has in the fashion and entertainment industry, ICON is one of Toronto’s top modeling agencies.

ICON’s ability to identify talent from around the world has positioned it at the forefront of model management and talent discovery. The agency has talents so diverse that they can be found across the modeling and entertainment world.

ICON’s team is experienced and dedicated and works each day to provide the highest quality of representation to its models and talents. Employees are always honest and professional, and they take a dynamic approach to guiding their models through their careers. In fact, ICON’s employees are so committed that they believe that if they can’t get the job done, nobody can.

After recruitment, the model or talent’s relationship with ICON begins with a contract. ICON works with the individual to be sure that the contract is completely understood, which creates trust between them and establishes a firm foundation for the new relationship.

Once a model or talent signs a contract, ICON plans each individual’s career for the long term. Its employees really get to know them, including their strengths and personal circumstances. This, ICON believes, is why the company has been so successful. ICON’s approach maximizes each person’s potential, their job satisfaction, and the opportunities available to them. ICON encourages them to explore their passions, which makes them better models.

The results have been impressive. Many models have appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Elle, and Flare. Some have worked with Gucci, Zara, and Ralph Lauren, to name a few.

One of the reasons ICON is so in-demand is the quality of its models, who are distinguished for having more than just “the look”; they are also renowned for their drive and ambition and for being motivated professionals that thrive in the competitive modeling and entertainment industries. ICON’s clients know this and come to the agency again and again.

ICON always stays aware of themes and trending topics in the market and works with its models to represent them. The theme can be a social cause, like spreading health awareness or being a voice against drug abuse. Such projects get to be featured in magazines, in social media, on television, at fashion walks, and in many other proliferating campaigns.

ICON is especially concerned about the welfare of children in the modeling world and goes to great lengths to shield them from the exploitation that is often found in the industry. ICON works closely with the minors it signs and guides them through their careers so that they are both protected and allowed to thrive.

From the moment a model or talent walks into the agency to the moment they arrive at the top of their industry, ICON is with them every step of the way. When the individual reaches the height of their success, ICON is standing behind them, proud of what they have accomplished and thankful to have been a part of that talent’s career.

ICON MODELS

The Fashion District / 477 Richmond Street W., Suite 310 / Toronto, ON M5V 3E7 /

t: 416.504.ICON (4266) / www.iconmodels.ca / @iconmodelmanagement

