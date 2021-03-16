Ignore the Chisme, mitú Is Alive and Thriving

U.S. Latino-focused Digital Publisher Turns a Profit in 2020, Reinforces Best-in-Class Advertising Solutions for Brands Looking to Reach Millions of U.S. Latinos

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Latino–Rumored to be facing an uncertain future, mitú, the leading digital publisher for U.S. Latino Millennials, is ready to address its two-year press hiatus: at the close of 2020, the company saw its first profitable year in its eight-year history. The announcement was made by mitú and Latido Networks President Stephen Brooks.

The company was able to weather the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, when digital advertising dropped sharply, particularly for the hard-hit multicultural communities, by refocusing on its strengths: captivating Latino readers and viewers across social, web and video platforms with culturally relevant content.

mitú famously built its eight-year reputation on developing and publishing such in-culture content for the Millennial generation of U.S. Latinos, the largest racial and ethnic demographic in the country. Its audience consists of over 11 million followers across social platforms, 8 million monthly engagements and 53 million monthly video views. Now owned by Latido Networks, which acquired the brand in early 2020, mitú has strengthened its technical, financial and operational infrastructure, discontinued unprofitable ventures including its influencer network, and re-invested in original content creation, particularly video production.

“There has been a bit of ‘chisme’ – gossip – circulating about mitú’s stability and future. You can ignore all that,” said Brooks. “Our community continues to grow and engage; we’ve added key personnel in growth areas including data, video production, and strategy. And that’s just the beginning – we have a lot of exciting products to unveil in the very near future. mitú has never been in a stronger position than it is today.”

mitú’s Brand Partnerships business continues to thrive, breaking new ground in industry segments like QSR, retail, finance, spirits, and politics. In 2020, Fortune 500 brands turned to mitú to create impactful, resonant marketing campaigns and content to connect with U.S. Latinos, as only mitú can. Four recent mitú campaigns have been recognized by industry market intelligence tracker Numerator in the last six months, more by far than any other Latino-focused digital publisher.

Since its founding, mitú has been the leading voice of the “200%”: 100% American, and 100% Latino. Now on sound financial and operational footing, the company is poised to push its advantage further. Brooks said, “I don’t think any other Latino-focused digital media company can match the context, the breadth of distribution and the audience engagement we have.”

mitú will be introducing new market products that will impact the Latino media landscape over the next few weeks. For more information, please visit www.wearemitú.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

mitú is the leading digital media company representing the Latino point of view among consumers 18-44. Through our multiple touch points in video, editorial, social media and commerce, we connect brands, content buyers, and creators to the massive community of Latino consumers in America.

Our audience is the 200% – 100% American and 100% Latino – who inspire us to create authentic, culturally relevant stories. We reach a massive, cross-cultural audience across a variety of social and O&O platforms.

mitú is a proud GoDigital Media Group company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with operations in New York, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Mexico, Colombia, Belarus, Sri Lanka and South Korea.

