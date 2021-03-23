Innovaccer Launches Provider Network Management Solution for Payers on the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, announced the launch of its Provider Network Management solution to assist healthcare payers access complete view and exercise control over their provider network performance. The solution creates a unified pool of accurate provider data, determines effective methods, incentivizes providers, and streamlines communication.

Existing provider network management solutions were often developed for a single purpose, cobbled together with a disjointed combination of homegrown and legacy IT. Most payers need to overhaul their IT systems with a holistic approach that can accommodate short- and long-term network management needs. Leveraging Innovaccer’s Provider Network Management solution, payers can consolidate disparate provider contracting, credentialing, and data-loading applications to build a provider data repository that caters to their needs.

Increasingly complex provider relationships in value-based care arrangements impact reimbursements and incentive programs, and emphasize the need for sophisticated provider network management. Most payers are not equipped to handle the complexities and nuances of value-based contracting, resulting in technological constraints. With Innovaccer’s solution, payers can not only onboard, educate, and reach out to providers, but can also offer services like point-of-care alerts and patient engagement capabilities to improve total cost of care, quality scores, and member health value.

“While value-based care is making the U.S. healthcare system more efficient, the need to procure and consolidate data from different systems can be overwhelming,” explained Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. “Healthcare payers, especially, need to integrate and streamline provider data for a macro-level view—as well as a micro-level view—to drive individual and network-wide provider performance.”

“In the new healthcare paradigm, previous short-term iterations and the patchwork of systems in place are at a risk of coming undone. The time has come to switch to a comprehensive, coordinated approach to manage provider networks and power the future of health.”

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

