Intec Pharma Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

JERUSALEM , March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) (“Intec” or “the Company”) today announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the annual report is available on Intec’s website, www.intecpharma.com, by selecting “Investors” and then “Financials” and “SEC Filings”.

You may request a copy of the Company’s Form 10-K, at no cost to you, by writing to the Chief Financial Officer of the Company at 12 Hartom Street, Har Hotzvim, Jerusalem 9777512, Israel or by calling the Company at +972 (2) 586 4657.

About Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. The Company’s Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. For more information, visit www.intecpharma.com. Intec Pharma routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of its website.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

Additional Information about the Proposed Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger between Intec Pharma and Decoy Biosystems, Intec Pharma will file a Registration Statement on Form S-4, which will include a document that serves as a proxy statement and prospectus of Intec Pharma and Intec Pharma plans to file other documents regarding the proposed merger with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to Intec Pharma’s and Decoy Biosystems’ shareholders. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain these documents (when available) free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The documents filed by Intec with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge from the Company by requesting them by mail at Intec Pharma Ltd., 12 Hartom Street, Har Hotzvim, Jerusalem 9777512, Israel.

Participants in the Solicitation

Intec Pharma and its respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees and certain of their respective significant shareholders may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Intec shareholders in respect of the proposed merger. Information about the Intec Pharma’s directors and executive officers is available in Intec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holding or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed merger when they become available. Investors should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the SEC and Intec Pharma as indicated above.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These include statements regarding management’s expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, our product development efforts, business, ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, strategies, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements can be identiﬁed by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan“, “may“, “should“, “could“, “might“, “seek“, “target“, “will”, “project“, “forecast“, “continue” or “anticipate” or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. For example, forward-looking statements are used in this press release when we discuss Decoy’s future plans and expected timeline of its development pipeline and our expected timing of completion of the merger. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: risks associated with Intec Pharma’s and Decoy’s ability to obtain the shareholder approval required to consummate the proposed merger and the timing of the closing of the proposed merger, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed merger will not occur; risks related to the ability to consummate certain closing conditions including the pre-closing financing and the disposition of the Accordion Pill business, the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Intec Pharma or Decoy following the announcement of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger, the response of business partners and competitors to the announcement of the proposed merger, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; the inability to list the merger shares on Nasdaq or maintain the listing of the combined company’s shares of common stock on Nasdaq following the proposed merger; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger. Risks and uncertainties relating to Decoy that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, but not limited to: Decoy’s plans to develop and potentially commercialize its technology, the timing and cost of Decoy’s planned investigational new drug application and any clinical trials, the completion and receiving favorable results in any clinical trials, Decoy’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any product candidate, Decoy’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property and licensing arrangements, Decoy’s ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize its product candidates, the risk of product liability claims, the availability of reimbursement, the influence of extensive and costly government regulation, and Decoy’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses capital requirements and the need for additional financing following the merger. These risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties associated with the merger, will be discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus that will be included in the registration statement on Form S-4 to be filed with the SEC in connection with the merger. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Intec’s Annual Report and other period filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are expressly qualiﬁed in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this presentation. Neither Intec nor Decoy undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reﬂect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reﬂect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Intec Pharma Investor Contact:

Will O’Connor

Stern IR

+1 212-362-1200

will@sternir.com