IP Infusion Announces Platform Enhancements to Accelerate Disaggregation for the Rollout of 5G Mobile and High-Capacity Optical Networks

Unified, open software platform delivers increased scalability, WAN virtualization, traffic engineering and automation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced the introduction of OcNOS®-SP 4, the latest release of its Network Operating System (NOS) platform.

OcNOS-SP 4 provides a unified software platform that addresses the growing requirements for 5G and high-capacity optical networks:

Increased scalability — Scales from entry-level white box switches to high-end optical and packet transport devices, planning to support 400 Gbps ethernet interfaces and beyond

Efficient WAN virtualization – Enables diverse overlay services through EVPN/BGP to achieve Traffic Engineering (TE) and resiliency for disparate environments

Operational efficiency – Simplifies the service lifecycle through common, streamlined implementations that reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) through support for Segment Routing, Path Computation Element Communication Protocol (PCEP), OpenConfig, self-tuning DWDM transceivers, and MicroPlug XGS Passive Optical Network (PON) and Optical Line Terminal (OLT).

Mobile network virtualization, across Radio Access Network (RAN), transport and core, necessitates scalability, enhanced Quality of Service (QoS), resiliency and manageability to accommodate massive increases in 5G bandwidth and satisfy the ever-growing demands by users and applications.

OcNOS-SP 4 provides a unified software platform capable of supporting Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) and Cassini-based Packet Optical network element that are fully compliant with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Open Optical Packet Transport (OOPT) specifications. OcNOS-SP 4 also provides support for the latest cost-optimized DCSG platform from UfiSpace (S9500-22XST).

The OcNOS-SP 4 software platform features:

Industry-leading Control Plane with extensive network virtualization features, enhanced standards-based Layer 2 and 3 protocols

Ethernet Virtual Private Networks (EVPN) support for normalized and scalable virtualization, powerful Traffic Engineering to enable QoS, and other protocol enhancements

OpenConfig support for network automation and programmability

Segment Routing (SR) and Path Computational Element Protocol (PCEP) to simplify and scale the network

Tunable DWDM transceivers to significantly reduce sparing requirements and OpEx

MicroPlug SFP+ support for Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) white box switches to deliver 10 Gbps XGS (Symmetrical) PON and OLT at lower cost.

“With OcNOS-SP 4, IP Infusion is raising the bar for disaggregation of the mobile network,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “OcNOS-SP 4 unleashes network innovation by enabling mobile operators with access to leading edge technology, massive scalability, operational efficiency and lower TCO, without any compromise.”

Industry Support

“The integration of advanced features offered by OcNOS-SP 4 on best-of-breed white box platforms will help satisfy the 5G bandwidth requirements and give network operators the toolkit to meet the increasing needs for innovative applications.” — Jose Miguel Guzman, Country Manager, Whitestack Chile

“We are excited to see that with the introduction of the OcNOS-SP 4 software platform, IP Infusion continues to raise the bar for features and performance. Coupled with Edgecore’s disaggregated portfolio including our comprehensive cell site router family and our innovative “Cassini” optical transponder platform, we are jointly addressing the growing requirements of 5G networks with advanced services and deployment agility with increased flexibility at lower Capex for operators.” – George Tchaparian, President and CEO, Edgecore Networks

“UfiSpace is excited to partner with IP Infusion to provide innovative and cost-effective CSR solutions. With the release of our new cost optimized DCSG platforms coupled with OcNOS-SP 4, mobile operators will be able to further capitalize on the benefits of open disaggregation.” – Vincent Ho, CEO, UfiSpace

“The Telecom Infra Project is pleased to see IP Infusion delivering innovations that accelerate mobile transport disaggregation. OcNOS-SP 4 provides a common platform capable of supporting the diverse needs of DCSG, Cassini, and Phoenix.” – David Hutton, Chief Engineer, Telecom Infra Project

Additional information about IP Infusion’s OcNOS network operating system is available here.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

