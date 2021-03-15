JK Moving Services Strengthens Focus on Data Centers

Gladhill Joins Team to Further Grow Expertise in Serving Segment

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JKMoving–With an estimated 70% of the world’s internet traffic flowing through Northern Virginia’s 12 million square feet of commissioned data center space, JK Moving Services recognizes the mission critical need to build best in class experience for data centers and critical environments, including hiring Tucker Gladhill as director of technology services within the Commercial Services division to cultivate this segment.

“Data centers are part of the landscape here in Northern Virginia and beyond. They have specific logistical needs, and we are putting more resources towards meeting those needs and growing this segment of our business,” said Jon Theiss, vice president and general manager, Commercial Services, JK. “Tucker brings significant experience in servicing data center clients, which will make him an invaluable part of our team.”

According to Northern Virginia Technology Council, Northern Virginia is the world’s largest data center market, employing nearly 15,000 people. Commercial developer CBRE forecasted that data center inventory will grow by 13.8% this year with most of the growth occurring in Northern Virginia.

Gladhill will focus solely on helping JK support its customers that have critical environment needs and will foster JK’s data center platform as data management continues to compound with the surge of virtual environments as companies from all industries pivot through a post 2020 landscape. JK’s investment into data center logistics is enhanced by its recent expansion into offering office furniture installations and other technology relocation services, all to ensure a turnkey experience.

“Relocating, consolidating, or refreshing critical environments can yield challenging logistics that require intense project planning and risk mitigation strategy, along with ground support that understands the sensitivity of the subject matter. Our technology services platform will promote peace of mind with our customers and will help us support a segment of their business continuity that employers cannot operate or grow without…data infrastructure,” said Gladhill.

JK, along with its sister company CapRelo, employs nearly 1,100 people—a majority of which live in the Washington, DC metropolitan region. The company has won numerous awards, including being recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a Best Place to Work and Top Corporate Philanthropist.

