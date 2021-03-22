John Lo Joins American Capital Group as Acquistions Manager

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Capital Group (“ACG”) today announced that it has hired John Lo as Acquisitions Manager, effective immediately. Based in Bellevue, Mr. Lo will oversee acquisitions and investments for ACG nationally and will report to ACG’s President BJ Kuula.

Mr. Lo brings more than 27 years of commercial real estate experience during which he has overseen $10 Billion of transactions. He joins ACG from CBRE where he led the institutional Debt & Structured Finance team in the Pacific Northwest Region.

“ACG’s platform continues its disciplined expansion strategy, and John’s addition adds to our ability to review, assess and execute more deals across the country,” said Mr. Kuula. “John is a seasoned industry veteran with deep experience leading teams to achieve new levels of success, and we expect the same at ACG.”

Before joining CBRE, Mr. Lo served as Managing Director of Capital Markets for JLL overseeing the Pacific Northwest region. He has also held roles at Eastdil Secured, Wells Fargo, and Umpqua Bank. Mr. Lo is a graduate of the University of Southern California with a focus on Real Property Development and Management.

“I have watched for years as ACG has continued to improve communities across the West with their real estate investments. I am excited to join the ACG team and look forward to growing the portfolio nationally,” said Mr. Lo.

About ACG

Founded in 1986, ACG is an experienced, vertically integrated, locally based real estate company that designs, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily properties. With a focus on suburban multifamily opportunities in the Western U.S., ACG has developed and acquired more than 80 properties totaling over 16,000 units across 10 states. ACG’s current portfolio consists of approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management.

For more information visit: www.acg.com.

