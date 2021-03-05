KBRA Analytics Releases 12 Things in Credit—A Monthly Recap of Our Weekly Podcast Series

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KBRA Analytics releases topical and timely commentary on credit markets, compiled from our weekly podcast, 3 Things in Credit, hosted by our Chief Strategist, Van Hesser. Among the wide-ranging issues Van has addressed over the past month: the threat of rising rates, labor market challenges masked by a falling unemployment rate, better-than-expected corporate earnings, and the implications for the broader market of the restructuring at Kraft Heinz.

The pandemic has dramatically reset the global economic and markets landscape, as massive government intervention and fluid developments on the scientific front meet extreme valuations in markets. Each week, we dig into, and provide perspective, on issues credit market participants care about. Tune in every Friday to Van’s podcast for the latest. And look for our monthly published recap to catch up on what you might have missed.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Van B. Hesser, Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategist

+1 (646) 731-2305

van.hesser@kbra.com

Business Development


Dana Bunting

+1 (646) 731-2419

dana.bunting@kbra.com

