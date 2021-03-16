KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2021-NQM1 Trust (OBX 2021-NQM1)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage pass-through notes from OBX 2021-NQM1 Trust (OBX 2021-NQM1), a $257.1 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 428 residential mortgages, is characterized by a notable concentration of alternative income documentation, with approximately 72.4% of the loans underwritten using <12 month, 12-23-month, or 24-month bank statements, WVOE, DSCR, Asset Depletion, or P&L statements.

Approximately 76.1% of the loans are classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM), and 0.7% of the loans are categorized as qualified mortgages (QM). The remaining 23.2% of the pool are exempt from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to either being originated for non-consumer loan purposes or being originated prior to the rule’s effective date. Additionally, 1.6% of the ATR/QM exempt loans were originated by Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI). KBRA notes that this transaction is being marketed during the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and none of the loans are in active forbearance plans as of the March 1, 2021 cut-off date.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its U.S. RMBS Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

