KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): January Unemployment Rate–A Surprise Uptick?

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the trends in the January 2021 state-level unemployment data.

The U.S. unemployment rate jumped to 6.8% in January 2021 from 6.5% in December 2020, despite a number of federal stimulus packages. The underlying data revealed significant differences in unemployment trends across states, with several states’ unemployment rates trending upwards since November 2020.

