KWx Announces Executive Appointments

In Q4 ’20, KW announced the initial phase of its formation of the holding company KWx, composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Offers, and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered. An integrated home experience company, KWx unites KW’s ecosystem of companies focused on an agent-centric home experience journey.

Carl Liebert, chief executive officer (CEO) of KWx, announced the latest executive appointments in an internal meeting last Thursday with KWx’s top leadership and staff. This morning, the company also announced its latest executive appointments in an email to all KWx team members and KW associates.

Stacie Herron, chief legal officer, KWx

Herron will lead the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of KWx’s legal, compliance and enterprise risk matters. Prior to joining KWx, she served as executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary for 12 years at Brookfield Properties, where she oversaw its legal function.

Prior to Brookfield Properties, Herron was an in-house corporate attorney with a NYSE-traded retail company, where she was responsible for corporate, finance, and international matters. She also previously served as a corporate associate at a Chicago-based law firm, focused on general corporate, transactional and securities matters on behalf of public and private companies.

Dave Smith, president, Keller Home Financial Services (KHFS), KWx

As president of KHFS, composed of Keller Mortgage, a mortgage lender, and Keller Covered, an insurance services provider, Smith will scale and improve the digital experience of the mortgage and insurance service offerings, maximizing efforts focused on providing a seamless agent-driven consumer experience.

Smith previously served as head of U.S. mortgages, CEO and president of CitiMortgage Inc. In 2018, he was earlier appointed chief operating officer of Citi’s U.S. retail bank and mortgage operations. Since joining Citi in 2008, he has held leadership roles in mortgage default and originations program management, leading large-scale change initiatives.

TV Kumaresh, head of strategy planning & integration, KWx

Kumaresh will translate and map the core strategy that guides the operational plans, investments, outcomes and results for KWx. Prior to joining KWx, Kumaresh previously served as a vice president and senior strategy officer with USAA, responsible for building and managing enterprise and business unit strategies, along with the execution of product development and innovation.

Prior to USAA, Kumaresh has served as a vice president of corporate and direct strategy with Nationwide Insurance. At McKinsey & Company, he also served for 13 years as a private equity expert, automotive & assembly practice expert, and in senior analyst roles.

Paige Gorman, vice president of integration, KWx

Gorman will lead the change management required across the KWx ecosystem to forward the vision of a seamless agent-driven consumer real estate experience. Prior to joining KWx, Gorman served as vice president of enterprise customer experience at Assurant Insurance.

Gorman has served as an assistant vice president and executive director at USAA, leading processes that focused on continuous transformation improvements within the Quality Assurance Program and the Strategic Product Portfolio. At USAA, she also served in many senior adviser roles focused on process and service innovation during her more than 18 years with the brand.

“We’re excited to add Stacie, Dave, TV and Paige to our robust leadership team that is focused on building a bright future in partnership with our agents,” said Liebert. “Building on our proud past, in collaboration with leaders who have been pivotal in our growth for decades, our newest team members signify our enduring commitment to delivering an unrivaled, seamless homeownership experience that extends beyond the transaction.”

“We are a company built by agents, for agents. At KWx, our leaders are focused on supporting our agents in growing their businesses and brands while providing their clients with world-class experiences as they search, buy and settle into their homes,” said Liebert.

In October 2020, Liebert was appointed the CEO of KWx. Within the role, Liebert continues to build a high-caliber, broad-based, diverse leadership team to bring the KWx ecosystem of companies into alignment as one.

“With Carl and this impressive team at KWx, we are best poised to deliver on the next set of milestones in our powerful vision we have set forth,” said Gary Keller, executive chairman of KWx and co-founder of KW. “Our commitment to perpetual innovation in partnership with our agents is stronger than ever.”

The formation of KWx showcases an ongoing commitment to partner with agents across the entire homeownership experience and beyond. The moves also aim to create alignment, scale and efficiencies across the KWx ecosystem.

About KWx

Austin, Texas-based KWx is the holding company of Keller Williams Realty, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count. With more than 1,070 offices and 190,000 associates worldwide, Keller Williams is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of KWx, composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Offers and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.

